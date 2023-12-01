In the middle of the jungle, a new military airport takes flight. The Tulum international airfield, located in the Mexican Caribbean, opens its runways and doors after 536 days of construction and a disbursement of 16,000 million pesos. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has decided to celebrate the beginning of his sixth year in office with the inauguration of this emblematic project of his Administration. On this anniversary, the president took the opportunity to recognize the work of the military and talk about other notable works of his Government such as the Mayan Train. At the start of the air terminal, López Obrador was accompanied by soldiers and businessmen such as Carlos Slim, from Grupo Carso; Daniel Chávez, from Grupo Vidanta; and Guadalupe Phillips Margain, general director of ICA.

Less than a year before the end of his term, the president once again defended his government project, but emphasized that once his term ends he will retire. “For the good of all, the poor first, peace, tranquility are fruits of justice, that is why we are going to continue with this policy in the time we have left, 10 months, and I wish with all my soul that there is continuity with change, let the transformation continue with change, because we should not aspire to believe ourselves indispensable, to aim to be top bosses, leaders,” he indicated. In the midst of a shower of applause, the president remembered Francisco I. Madero and his motto: Effective suffrage, no re-election.

Aerial view of the Tulum International Airport, November 19. DARKQUARTERS

Although initially the president had announced that Tulum would debut with the Mexican military airline, the lack of planes and certifications led to the original plan being changed. Thus, the runways of the new Tulum airport opened this Friday at 1:15 p.m. with a Viva Aerobus flight from Felipe Ángeles, in the State of Mexico. The aircraft, with 179 passengers on board, was greeted with an arch of water as a symbol of the first landing. The Mexican airline will start from this terminal with an offer of flights to Mexico City, with the AICM; to the State of Mexico, with Felipe Ángeles; and Monterrey. In a couple of weeks, routes from Guadalajara and Tijuana will also begin. Aeromexico will also offer daily flights and as of March 28, 2024, foreign airlines such as United Airlines, Delta Airlines, America Airlines and Spirit will begin operating.

The Tulum Airport has the capacity to receive 5.5 million passengers per year, but in this first year, about 700,000 travelers are expected on average and in a decade this forecast could extend to 20 million passengers. For the construction of this airport, the Ministry of Defense purchased 1,500 hectares on which the commercial terminal and a military air base were built. The military officer in charge of the construction of the air terminal, Gustavo Ricardo Vallejo, reported that 17,900 people were involved in the construction. The new airport will also have a 3,700-meter main runway and 13 boarding halls and a hangar and wastewater treatment plant. The Tulum airport will be a key connection piece with another of the star works of this Government: the Mayan Train.

Airport facade. QUETZALLI NICTE-HA (REUTERS)

This infrastructure in the State is added to the three aerodromes that already operate in the area: Cancún, Chetumal and Cozumel. This new state-military airport will compete directly with the private aerodromes of the Grupo Aeroportuario de Sureste (ASUR) for the thousands of national and international travelers who arrive on the coasts of the Mexican Caribbean. The Cancun airport in the hands of Asur has reported more than 27 million passengers so far this year, only surpassed by the AICM in Mexico City. According to Citibanamex calculations, the new Tulum airport could take between 5% and 15% of Cancun’s passenger traffic in 2024.

