The National Palace was a mirror tonight and the image reflected the Executive Branch in the raw, or it should be said at all. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, led the traditional Cry of Independence tonight on the balcony of the National Palace, surrounded by officials from his cabinet and accompanied by his wife, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez. This is the penultimate year in which López Obrador will be at the forefront of this patriotic celebration, highly valued by the president, because it evokes the first of the Mexican revolutions on the road to building the nation. The president has decided not to invite on this occasion the president of the Supreme Court and head of the Judiciary, Minister Norma Piña. López Obrador has openly declared that he did not summon her because of the poor relationship that exists between her Government and the High Court, which has frustrated several of her legislative and infrastructure projects. The representatives of the federal Congress did not attend either. The Executive and its solipsism.

López Obrador has mentioned, as every year, the heroes of the independence struggle, from the priest Miguel Hidalgo and José María Morelos to Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez and Leona Vicario. The president, adept at putting his stamp on government acts, has also dedicated his praises to freedom, equality, justice, democracy and sovereignty. Also, holding the national flag, he has said: “Mexicans, Mexicans, let corruption die, let greed die, let racism die, let discrimination die, long live love!”, all signs that characterize his political movement and what he has called Mexican humanism.

Next year, the last of López Obraador’s administration, around this time there will already be a new elected president of the Executive, after the June 1 elections. It is more than likely that the electoral contest will be between Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party’s candidate, and Xóchitl Gálvez, the opposition’s standard bearer, and that for the first time in history Mexico will have a female president.

The president, always flanked by his wife, has also dedicated cheers to “the anonymous heroes”, “the migrant brothers”, the indigenous peoples and “the cultural greatness” of Mexico. López Obrador has given the Shout before a Zócalo full of people who have come not so much for patriotic motivations as for their loyalty to the Obradorista cause. The Government has hired the popular Grupo Firme to liven up the wait for the patriotic ceremony, which began at the stroke of eleven at night and concluded with the ringing of the Dolores bell, the same one that priest Hidalgo rang 213 years ago. in Guanajuato to call for insurrection, according to the canon.

In the twilight of his Administration, López Obrador has not stopped putting his stamp on the Government’s actions. A year ago, on that same balcony of the National Palace, the president was accompanied by Minister Arturo Zaldívar, a judge very close to the Government and who then commanded the Supreme Court. Those golden years of the relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary have now ended, with the arrival of Minister Norma Piña as head of the Supreme Court. López Obrador has accused the judge of tolerating the poor performance of judges, whom he has even accused of having complicity with organized and white-collar crime.

The president has outlined the roadmap for his party and has asked that next year a constitutional reform be approved to remove the ministers from the Court and allow replacements to be elected by citizens by direct vote. When the speech ended, López Obrador watched the fireworks. Shouts of support from the public went up from the Zócalo: “It is an honor to be with Obrador!”, “President, president!” The president and his wife sent a hug to the public from a distance and disappeared inside the National Palace.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the key information on current events in this country