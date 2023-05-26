People walk past Mexicana service posts in Mexico City, in August 2010. Marco Ugarte (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The purchase of the brand and assets of the extinct Mexican airline by the federal government hangs by a thread. More than four months have passed since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced an agreement that clearly seemed a success: the Executive would buy the rights to the brand and the assets of this run-down airline to launch its own military airline , a transaction for which he offered to pay 815 million pesos, resources that will be distributed among the 6,500 former employees affected by the bankruptcy of the airline more than a decade ago. The agreement seemed round, the former workers and the federal Administration won. At that time, neither the main workers of pilots and flight attendants nor the Government itself anticipated that a couple of appeals would put this project against the ropes: a group of 229 former employees of the airline have refused this transaction and have filed a couple of appeals collective, resources that have prevented lifting the embargo and therefore making use of the assets.

before this impasse legal, This week, President López Obrador has given the dissatisfied workers an ultimatum: either they withdraw their protections and allow the sale of the assets and the brand before June 5 or he will withdraw the offer. The real risk of losing the last opportunity to recover something of what they owed to Mexicana has set off alarm bells for the rest of the employees who do want to reach a purchase and sale agreement with the Government. The union organizations of flight attendants, pilots, trusted workers and Mexican retirees have asked this group of just over 200 former employees to reconsider their position and allow the federal Administration to buy the brand from them. However, the dissatisfied affirm that accepting this agreement would be giving up compensation, via the award, more fair and in accordance with what they should receive after 12 years on land.

The Executive has pressed the accelerator to launch the State airline before the end of its mandate. Last week, the creation of the company Aerolínea del Estado Mexicano, the company through which this state airline will operate and which will be part of the Ministry of Defense (Sedena), was made official. The president still wants his airline’s planes to bear the name “Mexicana”, in addition to the fact that with this million-dollar outlay he would also acquire other assets: two flight simulators, a training center, an apartment in Balderas (Mexico City) and a building in Guadalajara (Jalisco).

Fausto Guerrero Díaz, president of the Association of Retirees, Workers and Former Workers of the Mexican Aviation (Ajteam), called on the dissatisfied to reconsider their personal position for the collective good. “Today we have the opportunity for Mexicana to fly again and unfortunately the lack of agreement among the workers can lead to the fact that Mexicana does not fly again. This sale is a decent exit, ”he commented this Thursday at a press conference. Although he acknowledged that López Obrador’s offer is lower than what is theirs by law after years of not receiving anything for salaries and benefits, he also warned that this has been the only government that has submitted a proposal for the brand, a name business that over the years has been losing value. According to the union leader, if in 2015 the Mexican brand was worth 75 million dollars, today its value has fallen to about 20 million dollars, about 400 million pesos.

He added that if they go to more trials or legal resources, they could lose five to 10 more years, time in which the assets would deteriorate because there is no money to maintain them. “Since last January we were told that the money that is going to be used for the purchase of these assets comes from the financial year 20-22, in such a way that we have to speed up the issue, because if not, then these resources are going to having to return to the federal fund, ”he settled.

Ada Salazar, general secretary of the Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association (ASSA), explained that withdrawing an amparo does not mean that the awards in progress disappear, these remedies remain independent, but it is necessary to remove the amparo to lift the embargo and with This will give way to the purchase by the Government. “This is not a sale, this is a little oxygen for all of us. The Government has already started the machinery to have another airline, it already has a business name, but if this is not achieved (buy the Mexican brand), perhaps they will give it the Well-being Airline or any other name ”, warned.

The union representatives of flight attendants, pilots, ground employees, trustees and retirees urged their other colleagues to withdraw their protections not only so as not to compromise the sale of the brand, but also because there is a commitment from the Government that they will be taken into account with priority to be part of the staff of the new military airline. In a last-minute maneuver to prevent the government sale from collapsing, the unionists have called an extraordinary assembly next Monday to try to convince the dissident group for the last time.

However, the group of these 200 dissident ex-employees has no intention, even with this deadline on their shoulders, to change their position. Iván Enríquez, one of the workers included in this protection, explained that they do not endorse the Government’s purchase proposal because it establishes a distribution of resources according to position and seniority, which puts a pilot at a disadvantage compared to an overload . “We agree on the sale, what we do not agree on is the distribution that they are plotting to make, a former manager could charge hundreds of thousands of pesos, while a retiree would charge about 40,000 pesos, under this agreement the most favored are privileged and the unprotected are disdained,” he commented.

Enríquez assured that this dissident group was left aside at the beginning of the negotiations and they have not had the same information as their other colleagues. “We are not going to give up, we have an amparo and we are asking that the case be brought before the Supreme Court of Justice to resolve this matter in depth. The debt that has been generated with retirees is immense, they have not paid us since 2011 ″, he settled. The retired Mexicana flight attendant indicated that the 815 million pesos, while the award they are fighting, would mean, if collected, more than two million pesos per former employee.

The former employees of Mexicana, who from one day to the next lost their jobs due to the bankruptcy of the company and who have spent years in the courts fighting for their awards to be recognized, are now facing a critical decision: they accept at least 815 million pesos to distributed among more than 6,000 comrades or they let go of the Government’s proposal to continue in a fight in the courts that promises a greater reward, although it may take years to arrive.

