The dinner reserved in a restaurant in the center of the Mexican capital where Claudia Sheinbaum, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the governors of Morena and the losers of the citizen survey organized by the party have met, has become a kind of carpet red where those attending the event have not stopped taking photos with their mobile phones. The former mayor of the capital, now the headliner for Morena for the 2024 presidential elections, has had to overcome a crowd of supporters who pushed her from one place to another without her being able to break through. Without losing patience, she greeted with a smile. In said act, the President of the Government handed her the command baton that accredits her as the leader of the Fourth Transformation, López Obrador’s movement to change Mexico. It is not a protocol or traditional act, but rather a gesture by the party that symbolizes the handing over of power to Sheinbaum, who, from now on, must take the helm of the project. In the morning, the candidate said that for her it was “a pride, an honor and a responsibility.” Sheinbaum raised the cane, which was decorated with colored ribbons, and kissed the president.

The Fourth Transformation is guaranteed with the new candidate, in the words of López Obrador, who in his conference said he felt calm about this transfer, since he considers Sheinbaum a principled and “honest” woman. The austerity that the president has upheld in his six-year term finds in the former mayor an unequivocal transfer, in his opinion, since she, he has said, will know how to safeguard the values ​​of the left, the fight against corruption and the fight against poverty, where summarize the commandments of López Obrador.

Claudia Sheinbaum upon her arrival at the El Mayor restaurant, where she met with President López Obrador. Nayeli Cruz

“It is an honor to be with Obrador,” chanted those gathered in the street. The president arrived on foot after a short journey from the National Palace, and barely answered the journalists who asked him about Marcelo Ebrard, the candidate who was second in the polls and who has broken the relationship with Morena. López Obrador only said that he was very happy with the handing over of the baton: “Happy, happy, happy,” he said with a serene countenance as they made their way through the representatives of the media. Whether or not Ebrard has answered the calls from Sheinbaum or the party president, Mario Delgado, is unknown for now. The only thing known about the former chancellor is that they are looking for him in the opposition to add to his projects.

Much has been said in recent hours about a possible landing of the former Foreign Secretary in Movimiento Ciudadano, the party led by Dante Delgado and which has resisted joining the opposition bloc, but has yet to nominate a candidate for the presidential elections. All unknowns remain open. Morena has spared no effort to attract him back to his ranks. The president had flattering words towards him and Sheinbaum herself took pains to request his presence in the project for the sake of unity.

On the opposition side, it has been Xóchitl Gálvez herself, who has criticized the delivery of the baton among the leaders of Morena. “As if he were an emperor and not the president of a Republic, he will hand over the imperial scepter to Sheinbaum. It’s a circus and I told him so. An act of authoritarianism typical of the Mexico that we want to leave behind. It’s crazy, ”said the candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico in a video posted on her social networks.

