The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a morning press conference. Presidency of Mexico HANDOUT / EFE

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has parked the circumlocution and has fully entered the campaign for the June elections. The Mexican president already openly recognizes his intervention in the electoral struggle, for decades his natural political habitat, although he hides behind his narrative of fighting corruption to justify his behavior. The most recent episode has to do with two candidates for the government of Nuevo León, Samuel García, from Movimiento Ciudadano, and Adrián de la Garza, candidate of the alliance between PRI and PRD. Something similar has happened with Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, governor of Tamaulipas, of the PAN. All of them have an open folder in the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). But despite the seriousness of the charges, they are also adversaries of the president. And legitimate judicial investigations against these politicians have become a campaign lode since the president’s morning press conferences.

López Obrador’s accusations have a common denominator: they never harm the candidates of his party, Morena. This Tuesday, when asked about his accusations against the Nuevo León candidates, investigated for vote buying and illicit financing, he had no qualms about admitting it: “But how could I not have to do with it? Of course I am, of course I am, if I made it known here, if it is in the public domain, I am saying it, we cannot be complicit in the fraud ”, he said in reference to some“ pink cards ”supposedly distributed by the PRI of De La Garza in exchange for votes. “I saw it on social networks and I thought it could be false news, and then it was proven that it is real,” he added.

More information

The president made it clear at the beginning of April, at the beginning of the so-called electoral ban, that he would not give up referring to the scandals of his political rivals. “Yes I can say that our adversaries are conservative, yes,” he said then. And so it has. Trying, every day, to demonstrate an almost mathematical coincidence between corruption and critical political positions with Morena. The ruling party dominates the polls for the Chamber of Deputies and in most of the 15 states that on June 6 elect a new governor. Nuevo León has so far been an exception. Before the FGR opened these investigations on Monday, Morena’s candidate, Clara Luz Flores, was well below her opponents. His crash in the polls coincided, in March, with the dissemination of a 2016 video in which he appears with the leader of the NXIVM cult, Keith Raniere, sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography and human trafficking. .

Tamaulipas does not renew its governorship in these elections, but the highest authority of that State, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, also weighs an investigation for alleged money laundering and a pulse for an outrage that for the moment has entered an apparent impasse . The Chamber of Deputies approved his violation on May 30, but the local Congress, which had the last word, refused to strip him of his immunity, a measure that was intended to pave the way for criminal actions by the Prosecutor’s Office. The same body is now trying to speed up the investigation of the scandal through a new exchange of information with the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Also in this case, the president has ruled on the politician, linked by investigators to dozens of properties on behalf of third parties in Mexico and the United States. “Also for conservative adversaries, if we keep quiet and these issues come up in the United States, what is said? That there is no justice here. Don’t they accuse us of that? That only there? For that reason, everything they send is investigated, everything ”. However, this has not happened with the former Secretary of Defense Salvador Cienfuegos, detained in the neighboring country, extradited and later exonerated by the Prosecutor’s Office. Not with the former director of Pemex Emilio Lozoya.

The words of López Obrador, who three weeks ago was sanctioned by the National Electoral Institute (INE) for spreading propaganda, never harm like-minded candidates. Not even when he faces flagrant questions like that of Félix Salgado Macedonio in Guerrero, finally disqualified by the electoral authorities, like Raúl Morón in Michoacán. And the break with the past only seems to interest him if it supposes a position against the administrations of the PRI and the PAN. And in contrast to the attacks that lead his morning lectures, which are usually based on insinuations, the president asked for containment a week ago after the collapse of a bridge on Line 12 of the metro, one of the emblematic works of the PRD Administration in Mexico City shrouded in the shadow of corruption.

“We cannot fall into the terrain of speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof,” said the president hours after the collapse, which cut 26 lives and broke their families. An unusual prudence that collides with the usual courage of battles against those he considers his rivals, be they leaders of opposition parties, judges or representatives of other State institutions. The priority is to live against and live in the campaign, as long as it suits the Government.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present time of this country