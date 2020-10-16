Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in a ceremony in April 2016. Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has described as “very regrettable” the arrest in the United States of General Salvador Cienfuegos, who was Secretary of Defense for the Peña Nieto government, now accused of activities related to drug trafficking. The president has mentioned the prosecution of the Secretary of Security in Calderón’s time, Genaro García Luna, also imprisoned in the United States, and has said that both cases “are unequivocal evidence of the decomposition of the neoliberal regime, the plague that has done so much damage to the country “He has insisted that corruption is” the main problem in Mexico “and promised that all those involved in this matter” will be suspended and placed at the disposal of the competent authority. “

In his morning conference, López Obrador has taken the opportunity to defend the Army and the Navy, two institutions in which his Government is strongly supporting, both for public security tasks and public works and other activities. “They are fundamental institutions for the development of our country, pillars of the State, and they are so strong that not even issues such as the involvement of a Secretary of Defense in drug trafficking cases weaken them.” In this sense, the president has highlighted the “honesty” of the current Secretaries of Defense and Navy, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González and José Rafael Ojeda Durán respectively. Before naming them he did a “detailed examination” on them, he said. “I investigated his background and his honor and both are characterized by being incorruptible.” Lopez Obrador has revealed that he asked his predecessors in office, Salvador Cienfuegos and Vidal Francisco Soberón, proposals for his succession, although “it did not correspond to them”, but that he discarded all the names they gave him for the relief of positions. “I chose them for their honesty,” the same one that has defended this morning for the sailors and soldiers, “the uniformed people, the majority honest Mexicans.” “We will continue to rely on these institutions, they are basic for the Republic.”

Cienfuegos was arrested by order of the DEA, the US unit against drug trafficking, at 6.30 p.m. yesterday, when he was landing with his family in Los Angeles. In the last hours, drug trafficking experts have linked him to the rise of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel while he served at the top of the Army, from 2012 to 2018. At that stage the drug trafficker Joaquín was arrested El Chapo Guzmán, who later escaped from jail with a spectacular and almost hilarious operation. Today he is serving prison in the United States. “Public life was rotten in Mexico, although the country is strong,” said López Obrador, and has celebrated that people have finally “decided for a true change, for a transformation. We are going to purify public life ”, he assured.

The media and several columnists critical of his administration have once again been in the crosshairs of the president, who has accused them of reviling everything he does, when he has assured that the fourth transformation comes to purify the old “narco-governments”, ” Mafia governments ”. “Do you want more garcías lunas, governments at the service of the mafias? Sometimes it hurts to be right ”.

Indeed, loaded with reason, the president has said about the arrest of Cienfuegos and other similar cases: “I always said that it was not a crisis, but rather a decline, a process of progressive degradation in the neoliberal period. That corruption has ruined everything and that it is the main cause of poverty, economic inequality, violence ”. “We will not allow impunity, those who commit crimes, both organized crime and white collar crimes, will be punished. We are not going to cover up for anyone. That time passed ”. To questions from journalists, however, López Obrador assured that there are no investigations into General Salvador Cienfuegos in Mexico. His process framed him completely in the investigations and detention in the United States.

“From Salinas [de Gortari] the Constitution is modified to privatize. That is what governments have been for, the neoliberal period, which has lasted 36 years. They were there to facilitate the looting and to do juicy private businesses ”, he criticized. But “our people have a lot of moral strength and values.”

