The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has deepened his diplomatic dispute with Peru, whose Government, headed by Dina Boluarte, he does not recognize as legitimate, after the deposition and imprisonment of former president Pedro Castillo. López Obrador announced this Thursday that he will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which this year is chaired, precisely, by Peru. The multilateral meeting of the region’s large economies will be held in San Francisco, United States. The president did not clarify if he would send a representation of the Mexican Government in his place, or if the country’s absence would be absolute. “I am not going to attend the [cumbre] of San Francisco because we do not have relations with Peru, it is to look at the Asia-Pacific and we do not want to participate in that, with all due respect, [aunque] “President Joe Biden sent me to invite him,” the president stated in his conference. morning.

López Obrador has said that, although he will not attend this economic forum, an official visit to Washington in November to discuss multilateral issues on migration, drug trafficking and trade with President Biden is still on schedule. “Mexico is growing a lot and is the main trading partner of the United States, and we care a lot about that relationship,” he clarified. He has also indicated that in January he will attend the North American Leaders Summit, to be held in Canada. López Obrador added that he has invited Biden to Mexico to visit a gas liquefaction plant that is being built in Altamira, Tamaulipas, by the Federal Electricity Commission and a US company; Also, he added, he wants Biden to know two of the flagship projects of his Government: the Transisthmian Train and the Mayan Train.

López Obrador’s review of the diplomatic commitments that he will attend to did nothing more than highlight his distancing from Boluarte. The Mexican president once again mentioned in his conference the anecdote that, during his recent visit to Colombia and Chile, he asked that the plane that was transporting him—one of the Army—not pass through Peruvian airspace. “Why do we expose ourselves to a scandal? “So we decided to turn around,” he indicated.

López Obrador has added that, for its part, his Government has no intention of denying access to Mexican airspace to Boluarte, despite the differences. “While there I found out that the Government of Peru had requested to pass through our airspace, because the president was going to the UN, […] They asked me for my opinion and I said yes, and that I was also going to make a technical stopover, I also said yes,” he said, and immediately took the opportunity to make a political position on the situation of former President Castillo, imprisoned after trying to dissolve Congress: ” Of course we want Pedro Castillo to be released, since the corrupt oligarchy of Peru has unjustly imprisoned him,” he said.

López Obrador’s absence from APEC has been only his most recent way of making his disagreement with Boluarte felt. At the beginning of this year, the Mexican president did not want to transfer the presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru, the country to which it belonged. López Obrador retained command of the Latin American organ while waiting for Castillo’s fate to be resolved favorably. “I do not want to hand over a government that I consider spurious. “I don’t want to legitimize a coup d’état,” he said at the time. In the end, the conflict was resolved bureaucratically: Mexico transferred the presidency of the alliance to Chile, and this to Peru.

