Andrés Manuel López Obrador has intensified his melee with the National Electoral Institute (INE) this Wednesday after the General Council of the organism ratified its decision on Tuesday night and left Félix Salgado out of the electoral race on June 6 Macedonian. The candidacy of the politician from Morena to the Government of the State of Guerrero was suspended due to an irregularity in the presentation of the pre-campaign expenses, although his application was deeply indignant because the leader was subject to two complaints of rape and other accusations of sexual harassment. López Obrador appealed to calm debate, but at the same time he set the atmosphere on fire by describing the challenge from the list and that of Raúl Morón, aspiring of his party in Michoacán, as an “attack on democracy.”

The resolution of the electoral authority represents a setback for the president, since, despite pressure from society, the feminist movement and the malaise of some sectors of Morena, he did not renounce to defend him and tried to turn around the serious accusations in his against presenting him as a victim of the opposition. At the end of March, the INE canceled the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio due to this administrative irregularity. He appealed and went to court. The Electoral Court of the Federation avoided endorsing it and returned the ball to that body. The president of the Superior Chamber of the court went so far as to affirm that the candidates had not been given the opportunity to defend themselves, but he did not deny the irregularity detected, he only considered the sanction excessive. But the National Electoral Institute reaffirmed its decision. The circle has not yet been closed and the case will go back to the courts.

Salgado Macedonio traveled from Acapulco to Mexico City over the weekend leading a protest caravan. He organized a rally in front of the headquarters of the electoral authority, accompanied by Mario Delgado, Morena’s national leader, openly threatened the institution with his “disappearance” or with promoting an escrache against Lorenzo Córdova, its president adviser. “Wouldn’t the people of Mexico like to know where Lorenzo Córdova lives? Would you like to know what your black sheet house is like? Cabroncito ”, the leader, a veteran who grew up in the ranks of the PRD along with López Obrador, tried to intimidate him. The intimidation and the attempt to turn his own scandal into a political dispute did not work.

In fact, it has been above all the Mexican president and the leadership of his party who have built an ideological trench around a case that has to do with the application of the legislation. Córdova explained it and recalled that “respecting the law represents the minimum level of functioning of a constitutional democracy.” “Despite the fiery tones with what has been publicly discussed in recent days, it is not a political issue, but strictly a legal one and has to do with the imposition of sanctions on a series of irregularities in the area of ​​control that have been confirmed by the highest electoral jurisdictional authority of our country ”, stated the responsible counselor of the INE. “Making the origin and destination of the money invested in politics transparent has been the object of a long struggle by those who for more than two decades have demanded and achieved fairness in electoral contests,” he continued in a message posted on social networks. . Along the same lines, this Wednesday has abounded in statements collected by The universal that “the INE does not enter into confrontation with any political actor, because the INE is the referee.” “The referee does not play, he is not going to kick any ball, so the referee is not going to fall into any provocation,” he added.

Despite everything, López Obrador has insisted on his pulse and has appealed once again to the people to make the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio a matter of alleged confrontation between elites and popular classes. The president, who assures that he will abide by the final decision of the justice, has also come to suggest that the Electoral Tribunal carry out a survey to determine the popularity of Salgado Macedonio and that it is “the people” who finally decide on his candidacy.

But, above all, it has deepened its attacks on the INE, which it considers an establishment from the past and therefore must be bankrupted. “Such a thing has never been done. If we are taking the first steps to establish a true democracy and we are going to hit democracy like this, what I said is not an exaggeration: it is an attack on democracy ”, he stated in his morning press conference. “I understand that there are conservative positions of those who have pretended to be democrats when the truth is that they have been tenacious violators of the Constitution, the laws, executors or applauders of electoral fraud and now they become the champions of democracy. So, hopefully the court will resolve this issue well and respect that instance, whatever it decides, and even if there is debate, but that there are no insults, that there is no violence. All in a peaceful way ”.

However, the president’s appeal for tranquility clashes with the attitude of Salgado himself, who even said that if he cannot appear, there will be no elections in Guerrero on June 6. Confident of the final decision of the Electoral Tribunal, this Wednesday he wrote on Twitter: “We will respect what he decides. It is a commitment to democracy and to our country. The 4T advances without rest. We already have our body numb, we are only moving forward with the heart. Thank you Mexico for your support ”. According to a SIMO Consulting survey for EL PAÍS carried out at the end of February, when the complaints against him were already known, however, 74% of Mexicans considered that López Obrador should oppose the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio. He never did. And he took advantage of that conflict to fight another battle against his adversaries.

