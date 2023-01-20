The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has described the assassination attempt against the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva (65 years old) this Friday morning, his daily press conference, as a “state matter”: “Advances continue [en la investigación] and it is something that we are very interested in clarifying because it is a serious case, because imagine if this attack had been carried out, that a crime had been committed, the smear campaign against the Government… Apart from the fact that we are talking about a human life , That is the most important. But it also has a political connotation, it is a matter of State”.

The president took advantage of the press conference to repeat his idea that the assassination attempt against the journalist was an attempt by “conservatism” to destabilize his government: “It is very obvious why they are targeting a famous journalist who also has differences with us, as often happens in freedoms when there is democracy. But already take one of those steps to create suspicion that the government is promoting repression and is silencing opposition voices. All of this is big words, I do not rule out that conservatism does that, they have done it historically. Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for the press. At least 17 journalists were killed during 2022.

On his first morning, the new Undersecretary for Security and Citizen Protection, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, has confirmed that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has linked 12 people to the process, seven men and five women, allegedly involved in the failed attack. One of them, identified as Héctor N., 32, is the main suspect in having opened fire on the journalist. Most of the defendants come from the country’s capital, with ages ranging from 23 to 61 years.

“It is not easy to reach the masterminds. We are going to find out if it is possible to make some reforms so that those who cooperate with information can have a consideration in their sentences when it comes to matters of public interest, to matters of state, because this is about destabilizing, it is sabotage, it is subversion ” , López Obrador has reiterated.

In addition to Héctor N., those linked to the process have been identified as Pool Pedro N. (29 years old), Daniela N. (29 years old), Erick Hazael N. (23 years old), Junnuen N. (25 years old), Israel N. (39 years old), Cinthia N. (34 years old), Sergio David N. (32 years old), Aniceto N. (61 years old), Juan Antonio N. (36 years old), Elizabeth Mireya N. (32 years old) and Tanya Jaqueline N. (38 years old).

The police detained 16 people suspected of having participated in the attempted attack. The first 11 were arrested on January 11; the remaining five a day later. According to the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, at least nine of them are part of a criminal organization dedicated to hit men, extortion and drug dealing. She has not disclosed information about the legal situation faced by the other four detainees who have not been linked to the process.

On December 15, Gómez Leyva, a popular Mexican journalist, suffered an attack some 200 meters from his home, in a wealthy area south of Mexico City, as he was returning home from work. As he was driving, he felt that they were shooting at him. The vehicle in front of him blocked his way while a motorcycle drew level with him on his left flank and opened fire on the communicator, who could only duck. According to Sheinbaum, Héctor N. is the person who was traveling as a co-pilot on the motorcycle.

The journalist was saved, as he himself explained, thanks to the fact that his car had previously been armored as a security measure. After the failed assassination attempt, Gómez Leyva took refuge in the house of his friend Manlio Fabio Beltrones, historical leader of the PRI. The news quickly spread throughout the country, as the presenter of Image Television He is one of the best-known faces in the world of national journalism.

Less than a month later, the police carried out 12 simultaneous searches in Mexico City, where, in addition to the first 11 detainees, they found at least 11 long and short weapons, two grenades, more than 4,000 doses of drugs, caps with the initials of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and one of the cars used in the assassination attempt. The authorities believe that the suspect identified as Pedro Pool He was the commando leader.

The next day five other people were arrested, including Héctor N. in Michoacán. The other four were located by the police in the municipalities of Chalco and Los Reyes, in the State of Mexico. During the searches, the police also found “vehicles, cell phones, weapons and possible drugs.” The authorities believe that the commando had been preparing the attack for days and had already carried out surveillance at the Grupo Imagen buildings, where Gómez Leyva works, on December 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The monitoring of the images of C5, the Center for Emergency Attention and Citizen Protection of Mexico City, allowed investigators to find the alleged culprits of the attack.

