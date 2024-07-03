President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador denied This Wednesday, again, the Rumors that he is going to divorce his wifethe writer and researcher Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, after finishing her term, on the last day of September.

In his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president clarified that, although They will not live togetherthey will not separate.

Gutiérrez Müller will stay in Mexico City for her research tasks and because her son Jesus will enter university, while Lopez Obrador will move to Palenque, Chiapaswhere he will dedicate his time to writing a book.

“There is talk that Beatriz and I are going to divorce, but that is not true. What is happening is that I am going to Palenque. Jesús is going to finish high school and go to university, and they are going to stay here and I am going to visit them and they are going to visit me,” explained the Tabasco native.

This statement responds to rumors that have been circulating on social media and in opinion columns about an alleged breakup with Gutiérrez Müller after his government ends on October 1.

López Obrador insisted that at the end of his term he will retire from public life and dedicate himself to writing about pre-Hispanic Mexico, a task that he plans to spend between six and eight hours a day.

“I want, and I believe I will succeed, to be passionate about this research and, if I achieve that, as they say colloquially: I’ve done it! Because it is a life-changing task. I will have a different routine and the main thing will be to write six or eight hours a day, but if I get involved, and I am sure I will succeed and that it will be like this, I will be very happy,” said the president.

López Obrador said he will focus on codices and the translation of glyphs, areas in which he believes there are significant limitations outside of Mayan culture.

“I am fortunate to have lived in indigenous communities, worked in indigenous communities, so I know a lot about social and community organization, traditions, customs, languages, and I am going to rebuild,” said the head of the Executive.

Goodbye to the blessed networks

The President also mentioned that after leaving the Presidency he will become a citizen and will not influence Claudia Sheinbaum’s next term.

“In my case, I have already said it, I am going to retire, I am going to retire, I am not going to participate in public life anymore, I am not going to respond anymore,” said López Obrador, who even said that he will cancel his social media accounts, reaffirming his intention not to participate in any public political activity.

“I am cancelling my social media accounts and I am distancing myself from public life. I will no longer participate in any public political activity and I am going to dedicate myself to writing a book about the cultural, social, economic and political life of pre-Hispanic Mexico,” the President insisted.

The head of the Executive said that this book will take him three or four years of research, so during that time he will not publish until he finishes his work.

“I am going to retire and I am going to ask for a leave of absence because I am not going to participate in any public political activity, and I am taking this opportunity to continue telling many people who love me, as I love them, that we will not be able to meet again, because I am going to live in Palenque,” added the Tabasco native.

At the forefront, together

On her social media, the writer published a message on July 1, an important date for López Obrador, because it represents the date he won the 2018 presidential elections.

“Accompanying my president for so many years fills me with pride. This photo is from 2010. His electoral victory would happen eight years later,” wrote Gutiérrez Müller.

“With just a few months left before the end of his term, we are still here: standing firm. Together, united and resisting. There are three months left and we will have to begin a new stage as a family that I believe feels proud of having contributed to the great growth and enhancement of the country.”

López Obrador and Gutiérrez Müller married in 2006 and are the parents of Jesús Ernesto, the youngest of the Mexican president’s four children.

Gutiérrez Müller, by her own decision, has kept a low profile since López Obrador assumed the presidency, focusing on her literary and academic career.