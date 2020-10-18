López Obrador, this Saturday in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Oaxaca. Presidency / Presidency

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has slightly changed the tone of surprise from Friday to a more critical one this Saturday when he left the National Palace and returned to the tours before his own. After the arrest of General Salvador Cienfuegos, Secretary of Defense during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), accused by the US authorities of protecting a cartel, López Obrador has now demanded that the United States anti-drug office be investigated as well. United (DEA).

According to the president, between the DEA and Cienfuegos there was “a joint plan” and the US office “was completely involved in the Secretary of the Navy.” López Obrador has asked that the DEA report on their participation in these cases “because undoubtedly they lived with both García Luna and the general secretary of the past administration. And they did not have responsibility, for example, in the training of weapons in the operation of Fast and FuriousWhat was a proposal applied from the United States? ”, he said during a public ceremony in Oaxaca, referring to the controversial operation. Between 2006 and 2011, the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) sold more than 2,000 guns with chip to suspected criminals to trace them, generating new deaths without clarification.

“Why are those who have participated in these events in Mexico only accused, involved and they do not make a self-criticism, a reflection of all the interference of those agencies in Mexico, because without a doubt they operated, they entered the country with absolute freedom They did what they wanted. Of course, they were allowed ”, the president has reproached the previous governments, although he has distanced himself for several decades from the matter that this week has shocked the relationship between the two countries. Since he came to power two years ago, López Obrador has boasted his good relationship with Donald Trump, but the contempt displayed during the arrest of Cienfuegos has left national self-esteem touched. When he referred to US President López Obrador, he said that he had offered him help “but not with the intention of wanting to get into Mexico, but to help.”

In a national key, the president has lowered the expeditious tone of other occasions in the face of the illegalities detected and removed the silk glove with the military by ruling out a “clean” within the Armed Forces until the evidence against who would have collaborated is known with Cienfuegos. “It is not professional and it is not fair to blame the entire army officers for being involved in this case, I repeat, if it is proven. Even in that case, if he turns out to be responsible, the Secretary General Cienfuegos is not the same as an institution like SEDENA, ”he insisted.

López Obrador has acknowledged that the general has never been investigated because there is no complaint, or information to carry it out. According to the current Secretary of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval, “there was no such impression that the secretary was involved in this matter,” the president revealed about the conversation they had. For López Obrador, the accusation – protecting a cartel for drug trafficking – is a “very serious” crime that must be punished. “If these officers are still active, they have to be removed from their positions and subjected to trials so that the law is applied and there is no impunity.”

The Government of Mexico was surprised on Thursday night with the arrest in Los Angeles (California) of the strong man in the fight against crime between 2012 and 2018 when the country reached 70 daily deaths due to the war between and against the drug cartels. the drug. On Friday López Obrador defined the arrest as something “unprecedented” but his reaction this Saturday has oscillated between the reproach of the DEA for past events and the lukewarm embrace of the Armed Forces, which have become a fundamental pillar of his administration. The Government has deployed throughout the country to confront organized crime with almost 100,000 soldiers, many of them from towns such as Oaxaca in which he spoke.