Mexico has agreed to tariffs from its top trading partner, the United States, under a pair of conditions, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the White House announced it would charge Mexico a 10% tariff on aluminum and a 25% tariff on steel if the raw material is not of Mexican origin. Mexico agreed to the tariffs on the condition that no specific countries be singled out in the resolution and that “special treatment” be given to metals from Brazil.

The announcement by the Biden administration is, indirectly, the latest blow in its trade war with China. The US is imposing tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum and fears that the Asian country is using Mexico as a gateway to the US market to avoid tariffs. Now, Mexico will pay a 10% tariff on aluminum and 25% on steel if the country does not prove that the metal is Mexican. Mexico also pledged to be more transparent, and will ask importers of such metals about the country of origin, according to the statement issued by the White House.

The US “does not want the border of its country to be completely opened and is establishing conditions so that only steel and aluminum from Mexico can be imported, that it is produced in Mexico, that it does not come from other places,” explained the Mexican president at the National Palace on Thursday. “When they made the proposal to us, we set two conditions: that there be no mention of countries. That the resolution not have a dedication. And the second is that in the case of Mexico, due to a very special situation, it requires steel and aluminum from Brazil. And we have a very good relationship with Brazil. And it was agreed that Brazil will have special treatment in the case of importing steel from Mexico, steel from Brazil to Mexico and steel and aluminum that may have components from Brazil,” he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) published a statement on Thursday in which it assures that it will design a “mechanism so that steel from Brazil transformed in Mexico is not subject to tariffs.” “The new smelting and pouring requirements that steel imports from Mexico will have to meet establish that, in order to enter the United States tariff-free, steel imports must be melted and poured in North America. However, an agreement was reached with the United States to design a mechanism so that steel from Brazil transformed in Mexico is not subject to tariffs; that is, the smelting and pouring requirements will not apply to products from that country. This would fulfill the commitments of both countries under the Mexico-United States-Canada Treaty (T-MEC), which indicates that starting in 2027 all steel exported to the United States will be poured and cast in North America,” the text says.

The imposition by the US means that Mexico would pay tariffs despite having a trade agreement, the USMCA. In its statement, the White House reported that it ordered, in addition to the 25% tariff on steel that is not from Mexico, that the country will have to pay a 10% tariff on aluminum products that have been melted or molded in China, Russia, Belarus or Iran.

In December 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Mexico to ask authorities to make transparent the origin of foreign investment in the country, so that it cannot threaten US national security. Then, in May, Mexico announced that it would charge tariffs of between 5% and 50% on 544 tariff items on shipments from countries with which it does not have a trade agreement, such as India and China.

“It is very important to maintain the partnership with Canada and the United States, as established in the trade agreement,” said López Obrador. “Mexico has the possibility of importing steel and other goods to the United States and Canada and benefits from that because plants and factories are established in our country. And there is investment, jobs are created, and from Mexico we are exporting to the United States and Canada. We are the main commercial partners of the United States and Mexico’s exports to the United States are growing a lot.”

