The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has justified this Friday the deployment of the 6,060 National Guard agents in the Metro facilities due to the failures that occurred in the facilities. “It’s to protect the people,” he pointed out at his conference at the National Palace. López Obrador has pointed out that the failures that have occurred in recent months could have been caused. “What if they are provoked acts and what they want is for a greater misfortune to happen”, he has alleged.

In his speech, he supported the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who last Thursday defended that the deployment of the agents was due to the “cataloged episodes out of the ordinary” that have occurred in the facilities of the Metro in recent months. “Everything we do seems wrong to them, but we have to take care of the people. If we start to act based on what corrupt minorities and their goons and spokesmen say, we would do nothing ”, she has affirmed. The president has thus attacked human rights organizations, which have argued that the deployment of the 6,000 agents could be an alleged “militarization” of the facilities. He has defended that his Administration “will not listen” to the “accomplices” authorities of previous governments, which, according to the president, did militarize the country. “With what moral authority do these people speak?” He has exposed.

López Obrador explains the distribution of elements of the National Guard in the Mexico City Metro stations, during his morning conference this Friday. Mario Jasso (Dark Room)

The former Secretary of Public Security (2006-2012), Genaro García Luna, has also been the indirect target of one of his critics, when trying to defend again the security measures carried out by the current Executive. He has indicated that, when he came to power in 2018, there were only 20,000 Federal Police agents (“dominated by García Luna”) “operatives”. López Obrador has explained that the inclusion of the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Defense in public security tasks has allowed the number of “operative” agents to reach a figure close to 400,000. He has announced that in 19 states, the number of elements of the National Guard is higher than that of state police. In Mexico City, according to the data presented, the number of agents is 20,605. “How are we not going to use the National Guard, if it is about protecting people from the subway?” He questioned.

The accident on Line 3 of the Mexico City Metro, where an 18-year-old student died and in which 106 were injured last Saturday, brought to public opinion a problem that has been gaining prominence in recent months through social networks: the constant failures suffered by this means of transport, used daily by more than five million people.

