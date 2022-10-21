The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended that the United States and Venezuela restore diplomatic relations. Countries are going through a migration crisis. The statement was made during interview with journalists this Friday (21.Oct.2022).

In August, Venezuelans accounted for about 12% of illegal immigrants entering Mexico bound for US territory. To contain the influx of new immigrants from the South American country, the US announced more migration checkpoints and relocation of police in place.

“Reestablishing relations between the US government and the government of Venezuela is essential”he said.

In an attempt to reduce illegal immigration, the US government has also granted humanitarian visas to 24,000 Venezuelans. The Mexican president argues that the US should issue more visas and temporary permits.

“I think the US government’s decision to grant these permits will help people not have to make the crossing, which is also very risky.”said Lopez Obrador.

Venezuelans who entered the US illegally are being deported and sent to Mexico. “We will support those in our territory, as we have always done, with shelter, food and medical care”he said.