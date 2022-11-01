In yesterday’s morning conference, the name of Sinaloa continued to resonate strongly, since the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went out to fend of what qualifies as a smear campaign on social networks, and denies that during his tour of the state he visited Badiraguato, to meet with the bosses of the Sinaloa cartel, as reported by well-known journalists.

Governor Rubén Rocha, also supported the president, yesterday at the weekly conference he refuted the false information, given that AMLO was in Los Mochis, Guamuchil and Culiacán and incidentally reported that at the beginning of January he is scheduled to visit Badiraguato and also: San Ignacio, Mazatlan and El Rosario, on supervision tour of the works of: the road, the Santa Maria and Picachos dams and the irrigation system.

“I go to Sinaloa because it is a state of good, hard-working people who should not be stigmatized, but also for those who do not know, it is the country’s granary, they plant 800,000 irrigated hectares, 600,000 rainfed hectares and produce 6 million tons of corn, clarified the president.

“I went to Guamuchil, I didn’t go to Badiraguato,” so I’m going to meet with members of the Sinaloa cartel like Calderón’s right arm did,” he countered.

Morenoites also clarify that there are cartels not only in Sinaloa, but also in: Jalisco, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, Michoacán and Guerrero, to name a few, that there is more violence than here and there is no way that the president does not visit them for fear of what they will say or for not touching interests of the opposition. Sinaloa continues to raise dust and give something to talk about.

Potpourri. Early every day, Mayor Gerardo Vargas continues to encourage his collaborators and exhorts them to work and do their best for Ahome, however, apparently there are still first and second level officials who cannot or do not want to follow this pace of work, and despite the fact that they are constantly supervised, they do not yield sufficient results, so several are being targeted and the possibility of new castlings is not ruled out. We will see.

CELEBRATION. Governor Rubén Rocha recalled yesterday that an exact year had passed since he took over the reins of the state government and prior to the first government report, he gave an advance and took stock of the commitments fulfilled, among them: the creation of the secretary of women, the Welfare and Sustainable Development, the Police University, the basification of health workers and 2 thousand 715 million pesos have been invested in works of: drainage, drinking water and electrification, of high social content.

RENEGADES. To our shame we did not win, with the Spanish nationality that former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who also has a residence in England, has just acquired, it is shown that they never loved Mexico, that they were only interested in taking sacks full of money and going to live in the Foreign. They are also there: Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón and with the fortunes they amassed it is logical that they receive them and overlap them anywhere in the world.

“In January AMLO is going to come to Badiraguato”: Rubén Rocha governor.

