Andrés Manuel López Obrador shows the layout of the Mayan Train stations, during one of his morning conferences. Moisés Pablo Nava (Dark Room)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has justified this Friday the decree that he published late yesterday afternoon, in which he shielded the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor and the airports of Chetumal, Tulum and Palenque as national security. “We have to protect these works, because those foolish, irresponsible, corrupt, and also very unpatriotic, can stop the works, as has been their intention,” said the president. López Obrador published his new agreement only a few hours after the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) invalidated the previous one for considering it unconstitutional. The entire episode deepens the crisis between the executive and judiciary in Mexico.

On Thursday morning, the plenary session of the Supreme Court decided to annul the November 2021 decree in which the López Obrador government classified all its priority projects as national security. With the votes of eight ministers in favor and three against —Arturo Zaldívar, Yasmín Esquivel and Loretta Ortiz—, the high court agreed with the National Institute of Transparency (INAI), which was the one who challenged the decree in December 2021. “This agreement is unconstitutional, because its breadth and ambiguity hinder and inhibit access to information for all citizens regarding the works of the Government of Mexico,” said the rapporteur minister Juan Luis González Carrancá.

According to article 6 of the Constitution, all information is public and can only be reserved temporarily for reasons of public interest and national security. That is, the Executive does not have the obligation to report on the projects that fall into that category.

Only a few hours after the decision of the Supreme Court, a decree with a single article was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, in which the five great works of the Government that are not yet completed were protected. In the decree, the president details why the projects are considered national security: the Mayan Train for being the most important infrastructure project of the Administration, the airports of Palenque, Chetumal and Tulum “due to their geographical location” key “for surveillance and control of airspace on the southern border” and the Interoceanic Corridor, of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, because it allows communication between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

The controversy erupted after the publication of the decreed. Some analysts pointed out that it could be considered contempt, since it meant ignoring the decisions of the Supreme Court, while others argued that this agreement was the only way for the president to protect his works from the injunctions. For example, some sections of the Mayan Train, the most delicate and complex of the route, are still stuck in legal proceedings.

In this sense, López Obrador has defended: “Imagine the benefits for the people of the southeast, canceling them just because of the whims of these corrupt fifis. So we made the decision to decree all these works of national security and public interest. And that was what was done yesterday and why do we care? Because those who are promoting the protections against all these works are financed by the Government of the United States”. The president has accused lawyers and former ministers of being part of the office that is behind “all protections.”

The president has tried to justify that his decree does not imply that there is less information about the works: “They say that the president does not want it to be known how much is being invested in the Mayan Train because there is business or there is corruption. No, we are not the same, we are not corrupt, what I consider most important is honesty, they also deceive people because they are immoral people, without scruples”. “The fact that a work of these is reserved as of national security or of public interest does not mean that it will not be reported,” he added.

That same argument was used by ministers Arturo Zaldívar, Yasmín Esquivel or Loretta Ortiz to vote against invalidating the 2021 decree. This even led to a direct discussion with minister Javier Laynez: “It seems to me, and not I want to use adjectives, but it is somewhat naive to ignore that the immediate legal consequences of the declaration [de seguridad nacional] there are two: the confidentiality of information and the authorization for direct awarding, because that is what the law says”. “To deny that the word national security has no impact for the purpose of transparency and acquisitions, with all due respect, seems to me very difficult or very naive in every sense. I do not know if it was the objective, nor if that was sought, but the consequence is that, “he concluded.

The president’s new decree, unlike what happened with that of 2021 —now lying down— cannot be challenged by the INAI. The autonomous body has been paralyzed since April, since it needs the three missing commissioners to be named in its plenary session, which is made up of seven. The previous ones ended their term and since then, Morena has blocked new appointments in the Senate, as part of the Government’s strategy against INAI, which they accuse of being an unnecessary expense. Thus, the plenary session has not met for more than a month because it does not have a quorum. And it is only the plenary session, not even the INAI Advisory Council, that can present an unconstitutionality action such as the one that would be needed to challenge this new agreement.

López Obrador’s direct response to the Supreme Court has become another example of the open war that the president wages with the judiciary. Since the entry of Norma Piña as president of the SCJN, friction with the Executive has not stopped escalating. This last week, the president has launched himself against the privileges of the ministers and has proposed that his appointment be chosen through a popular consultation.

