The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has taken to the level of discursive war the recent signs of the crisis that is going through Chiapas, in the Mexican southeast, the gateway to Central America and cradle of the Zapatista movement. The president has recognized that in that State, yes, a fight is being waged between organized crime groups; He has not mentioned them by name, but all indications point to a dispute between the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartels, the most powerful and bloodthirsty in Mexico. López Obrador has assured, however, that the propaganda surrounding the criminal war is greater than the real dominance of the drug traffickers; that the spokespersons of the right magnify the issue. “We are going to respond to what has been widely spread by the right, the conservative bloc, which is a phenomenon, because it is about how news spreads and above all it is reproduced by those who are against the transformation, the conservatives,” López Obrador said this Monday in his conference.

This weekend an image shook the press: a caravan of cars with heavily armed men passing in line along a road among residents who applauded and thanked them. The men were, apparently, from the Sinaloa Cartel and came to Frontera Comalapa, as the drug traffickers often say, to free the people from the yoke of the contras, the CJNG. The most disconcerting thing about the video was not so much the demonstration of armed force as of social support. It is not very clear if the residents came out voluntarily to support the criminals or if they were forced to do so, as some journalists have pointed out on social networks. López Obrador pointed out this Monday that the criminals — “who are very good at propaganda” — released the video with the intention of showing “people apparently receiving them.” “And yes, they can be support bases, which there are in some parts of the country, because they are given groceries or out of fear, because they are threatened, but it is not a general issue, it is a very limited issue to a region and it is already being addressed, The National Guard is already there,” he stated.

Despite the president’s attempt to downplay the importance of the images, the situation in the State is extreme, experts who monitor the region have long warned. The seams have been straining for months and are about to burst. Every week, Chiapas occupies the pages of the national and local press with new events: loose pieces that together make up a complex puzzle, a mosaic of violence of different color and sign: organized crime, massacres, femicides, kidnappings, sexual violence, disappearances , displacements, forced recruitment, militarization, paramilitarism, self-defense groups, guerrillas… The last 30 years have witnessed a latent armed conflict that only worsens with the entry on the scene of the Sinaloa Cartel, the CJNG and different local mafias and regional governments that dispute control of the area.

A caravan with armed men from the Sinaloa Cartel enters a Chiapas town amid applause from the neighbors.

The border with Guatemala is porous and three routes for drug trafficking emerge from it through the Lacandona jungle, Frontera Comalapa and the Pacific coast. Furthermore, new megaprojects such as the Mayan Train, tourism, the exploitation of natural resources and real estate speculation make the region increasingly fertile for the outbreak of illicit businesses and mafias. The result, experts point out, is the destruction of the social fabric, and especially its impact on women and indigenous communities. The Guatemalan Government has also announced the deployment of troops to the border with Mexico to “provide the security that our population needs in the face of the threats they have received from Mexican cartels, which are currently operating in the area of ​​Motozintla, Chiapas.” .

Although the authorities have not confirmed that the armed group parading in the weekend images is the Sinaloa Cartel, the evidence of its penetration into the area is abundant. On September 6, a commando broke into the community of Nueva Palestine, in the Lacandona jungle, assaulted the rural police and challenged the authorities by surrounding the commissioner’s house. He left behind a message: “From now on we take control of the town and the region.” They were members of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael’s hitmen May Zambada, the neighbors said in a public letter they sent to López Obrador requesting military intervention.

The president made reference this morning to the dispute over the southern border, without mentioning the criminal groups involved in it, and assured that the problem is not as serious as it is portrayed in terms of homicides. “It turns out that on the border with Guatemala, in Chiapas, […] There are organized crime groups that are allegedly fighting over the territory to have spaces, to store drugs that come from Central America, to have control of that territory. And they face each other. Fortunately, there have not been many murders in Chiapas in general, and that is where there have been these confrontations lately, but there has been a lot of propaganda,” he said again.

The Church and teachers raise their voices

Cries of warning about the violence crisis in Chiapas are coming from numerous sectors of society. Not only human rights organizations, NGOs or Zapatistas have joined the call for help. The Catholic Church has also raised its voice against the armed maelstrom. In a statement with a desperate tone, high voltage and strong criticism, the Diocese of San Cristóbal de las Casas has maintained: “As a diocesan church and civil society, the social crisis, repression and the presence of criminal groups have been permanently denounced, without However, there has been no response for the people, the silence of the authorities puts human integrity at risk and shows us a failed and exceeded state and/or colluded with criminal groups, from municipal and regional prosecutors, municipal presidents, the government state and federal [sic]”.

The conflict is spreading and reaching all sectors of society. Road closures are the most obvious and media-friendly examples, but the implications also reach health, food and education. According to the local press, on September 15, some 5,000 teachers in the Sierra Madre region announced that they were suspending their activity “due to the situation of insecurity”: “We have the need and obligation to demonstrate in the face of the critical situation and wave of violence that is happening in our region,” they released in a statement.

López Obrador has announced that, after the arrival of the criminal caravan this weekend, the armed men cut off the power to the towns. He has stated that guarantees will be given to the workers of the Federal Electricity Commission with the National Guard to restore the service. López Obrador has asked people to be patient with the Government’s intervention, but also not to allow themselves to be pressured by criminal groups. “We are working for the benefit of the people, it is where wellness programs are most applied. That is why I send you a greeting, and at the same time, the call so that you do not fall into illegal acts, that you do not allow yourself to be subjugated, that you do not get hooked, especially for all young people, and that I have already ordered that there be more presence of the National Guard throughout that region and that we are going to continue helping,” he assured.

The president has mentioned some names of analysts critical of his Government and has accused them of being spokespersons for crime. “They don’t even know Frontera Comalapa or Motozintla, but like this, in synchronized swimming, as if drug trafficking dominated all of Chiapas and all of Mexico. This has a lot to do with the little content they have to attack us, so they make anything go viral,” he said. López Obrador has anticipated that the media fight between the two political poles, his movement and the conservatives, will continue, even more so now, in the run-up to the presidential and legislative elections of 2024: “We are going to have to respond, because it is all a network, not only of botsbut from the supporters of conservatism who act on the networks and reproduce these messages,” he warned.

