Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the morning conference at the National Palace. Moses Paul (DARK ROOM)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has described the appointment of Senator Xóchitl Gálvez as the opposition presidential candidate as a “comedy” and a “farce”. The president recalled that for several weeks he had anticipated that Gálvez would finally be her standard-bearer, in accordance with an agreement between the partisan leaders of the Broad Front for Mexico with the businessman Claudio X. González and a group of intellectuals. “I won the bet, don’t go saying that I didn’t know what it was about, they have to admit it,” López Obrador said this Thursday in his daily conference. “What happens when they impose someone from above? He is at the service of those above, of those who imposed the president, he is an employee, that is why democracy is best, always. And what we saw now, a comedy, a farce, became a bit complicated for them, because they thought that with publicity the balloon was going to inflate, they could even lose, and they began to operate ”, he added.

López Obrador has affirmed that the internal process of the Front, in which several contenders registered and which consisted of debates, surveys and primary elections, has finally been a simulation. Initially, 13 participants were in contention for the candidacy, but they declined; The last to do so, yesterday, was PRI Senator Beatriz Paredes. “They began to operate in that sense. She is called, in political jargon, put them down; they began to put them down to all, they lowered them. It’s unfortunate, because it’s a top-level affair, upstairs, it’s the manager Claudio. This had never been seen in history so clearly, so shamelessly, because they didn’t even finish their process, but it was pure decline. I told you, it is that there are votes that count and there are votes that weigh”, the president stated.

The opposition is still evaluating whether the primary elections scheduled for Sunday between Gálvez and Paredes will take place. For López Obrador, that possibility has been more than ruled out, after all the parties of the Broad Front for Mexico —the PAN, the PRI and the PRD— have declared their surrender to the Hidalgo senator. “They are no longer going to the next step. there is already one charged in favor of a lady”, said the president in reference to Gálvez. “A golden rule of democracy is not to allow simulation, because that was what hurt Mexico the most, simulation. Even if they are upset, we must continue to insist on democracy and that there are no voters, oligarchs, other than those at the top who decide, those who impose, let it be the people, because that is democracy ”, he added.

López Obrador has also deplored the actions of the PRI and its leader, Alejandro Moreno, who for days had hinted at the decline of his candidate, until he consummated it on Wednesday. “A complete disfigurement, the president of the PRI saying: ‘There’s no way, Beatriz, they beat us,’ said the president, laughing. He has also affirmed that the PRI, the oldest party in Mexico and in which he was a member, “has renounced its principles, its ideals.”

The president was questioned in his conference about whether the internal process in his party, Morena, to define his candidacy is not a simulation, the same as in the case of the opposition front. The questioning has echoed the voices that affirm that the Morenista election has been decided for months in favor of the former president of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum, considered the “favorite” of López Obrador. The president has rejected the claim. “No, there is no finger here, I am not influencing, and I do not have double speech because I am not a hypocrite. That is why we are different, that is why they have not been able to beat us; if we were equal to them, I would not be here ”, he has affirmed.

López Obrador has assured that he will not send “signals” to impose the candidacy on his party and that it will be the people who have the last word in the survey that Morena is conducting these days to measure the popularity of his candidates. By all measures, the contest will be decided between Sheinbaum and former Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. The official results will be announced on September 6.

