Andrés Manuel López Obrador has come out to support Pedro Castillo after what happened this Wednesday. The Mexican president has assured that the Peruvian president, now imprisoned, was never accepted by the opposition, “especially the economic and political elites”, who did not allow him to carry out his project. “Since he won, Pedro Castillo was the victim of harassment, confrontation, his adversaries did not accept that he governed,” he said at a press conference this Thursday. “They were weakening him until they managed to remove him. It is the decision that these elites made, I do not think it is the best for the people, I am very sorry for the people of Peru”. López Obrador also confirmed that Castillo called him to request asylum, but he did not make it to the Mexican embassy in Lima and was arrested beforehand.

The Government of the Fourth Transformation, as the Mexican Executive calls itself, has been a defender of the idea of ​​not intervening in foreign policy under the slogan of “self-determination of the peoples.” A phrase that López Obrador repeated again this Thursday. However, the Mexican president did choose to comment on what happened in the Andean country and said that it was a “soft coup.” “It is no longer military intervention, but rather it is going with control of the information media, undermining legal and legitimately constituted authorities, especially if it is about people who come from the town or who want to do something for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Peru’s political scene was shaken this Wednesday when its president tried to dissolve Congress and decree an emergency government. Castillo, who won the presidential elections mounted on his horse and assumed power in July 2021, this week faced the third attempt by Congress to remove him due to corruption accusations against him. Tired of dealing with the legislative power, he announced his decision and two hours later he was detained by the Peruvian prefecture and his own escort.

The Mexican president has reported that Castillo requested asylum in Mexico, as has happened on other occasions with different Latin American politicians. “He spoke to the office so that they would notify me that he was going to the embassy, ​​but surely they had already tapped his phone, and that he was going to request asylum, if they opened the embassy door for him.” After the call, López Obrador asked the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, to take charge of processing the reception of him at the embassy in Lima to guarantee his safety. But Castillo did not reach the site.

Due to Mexico’s long tradition of asylum, embassies have become very important venues in the recent history of the region. When Evo Morales was forced to leave power by the Bolivian Army in November 2019, he took refuge in the Mexican embassy in La Paz. “Mexico saved my life,” he said on several occasions. This Wednesday, given the rumor that Castillo would follow the path of Morales and take refuge in the Mexican diplomatic headquarters, the site was filled with “police and citizens” who went to block a hypothetical arrival of the president, López Obrador pointed out.

The Mexican president has also speculated that the Peruvian political class had planned “everything to remove” the rural teacher. “Imagine, the legal precept, moral incapacity. And when he feels that they are going to remove him, he makes a decision to disappear Congress, that was what precipitated his removal, and he gave them the argument, in quotes, because they become very respectful of the law to remove him,” he said. .

One of the problems that Castillo faced, according to López Obrador, was the racism to which he was subjected for being a peasant leader who did not belong to the upper classes of his country. “They considered him a serrano. Once he told me that when he walked through Lima there were women who covered their noses when he passed, very offensive ”, declared the Mexican president. “We have suffered from that racism that should not be allowed anywhere in the world.”

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country