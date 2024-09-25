Andrés Manuel López Obrador reaches the end of his six-year term with an approval rating of almost 80%, according to a survey by Enkoll for EL PAÍS and W Radio. The Mexican president is approved by 77% of the people surveyed, compared to 23% who disapprove of his management. Support for the president, like support for the Fourth Transformation, is concentrated especially among women (78%), people over 65 years old (87%) and voters under 34 years old (around 80%).

Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take office next Tuesday, October 1, has an approval rating that follows López Obrador’s lead: 74% among those surveyed. Only 19% disapprove of his coming to power. The popularity of the current president clashes with that of other presidents of the Republic. 32% of those surveyed consider Enrique Peña Nieto to be “the worst president of Mexico”, followed by Felipe Calderón, with 24% and Vicente Fox Quesada, with 14%. Only 7% rated the current president as the worst.

Support for the current government stands at 90% among Morena voters, although it is also high among those who define themselves as “non-partisan” and, surprisingly, among those who identify themselves as voters of the National Action Party (PAN), the traditional right-wing party in Mexico, at 76%. The PAN, a party at the ideological antipodes of López Obrador, is experiencing a critical moment in the country, after the hard blow at the polls on June 2, against the overwhelming majority of Morena. Immersed in a defeat from which it cannot recover and with a strong internal crisis, the militants urgently demand a leader and a political program that unites the right in Mexico.

López Obrador’s strength at the end of his six-year term is not isolated. The government’s management and the measures taken are supported by a large majority thanks to the strong structure that Morena has in the states of the country. The ruling party controls 27 of the 32 state congresses, as well as 24 governorships. 58% of the men surveyed say they are OK either Strongly Agree with management, a balance that rises to 62% of women.

The most popular measure is related to government support and priority programs of the Government. Eight out of ten people surveyed, 83%, consider that there has been an improvement in terms of social support offered by the Government, compared to the previous ones. These programs include pensions for the elderly, scholarships for young people or the Sembrando Vida program, for farmers and day laborers.

Infrastructure projects also receive a high percentage of approval. 71% of respondents approve of the works carried out during the current Administration. Large projects such as the Mayan Train or the Dos Bocas refinery became some of the central priorities of the last six-year term. Respondents also consider that there is an improvement in terms of women’s rights by 80%, despite budget cuts and high rates of sexual violence and femicides during the last six years. In 2021, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) decriminalized abortion at the federal level, thanks to a ruling that set a precedent in the country. The decision orders local Congresses to modify their penal codes so that no woman can be imprisoned for having an abortion.

Evaluation of the end of the six-year term of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador by the polling agency Enkoll, September 2024. Enkoll

Six out of ten respondents say that education, health and the economy have improved. On other issues, the balance of opinion is not so favorable. 51% believe that the country has gone backwards in security, the worst rated area. In access to water, for example, almost 40% of those questioned believe that the situation has worsened, although 50% say that it has improved. It is one of the issues that divides the most opinions.

Insecurity is, without a doubt, the issue that most concerns the majority of those surveyed and the area in which the Government fails, despite the fact that some parameters have decreased during the six-year term. The situation of violence that exists in many states of the country leaves the Government of Claudia Sheinbaum with an important pending issue. Among them, the current cartel war that is being waged in Sinaloa and other states in the north, which has triggered daily murders and is again close to 100. But also in the south, in Chiapas, a territory disputed by organized crime groups, which has caused a strong wave of internally displaced people.

Forty-four percent of respondents consider insecurity to be Mexico’s main problem, but the figure rises to 50% when drug trafficking is included. Eighteen percent say corruption is the country’s most serious problem, and 17 percent say economic problems. When asked what they mean by insecurity, a third mention various types of robbery, but one in five mentions murders and executions. Only 14 percent mentioned drug trafficking. Mexicans give López Obrador, on average, a rating of 8.2 out of 10.

Enkoll survey on the evaluation of the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Enkoll

