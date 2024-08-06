Information about Ismael’s arrest The May Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez continue to arrive in dribs and drabs. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated that the most solid version is that the son of El Chapo Guzmán has agreed to surrender with the US authorities. “The US government itself has acknowledged that they carried out a negotiation, at least, with one of the two individuals, with Joaquín Guzmán López, that is what they informed us,” said the president. “It seems that it was an agreement.” López Obrador added that the pilot initially linked to the case appears not to have participated in the arrest, although he asked to wait for the full report from the US government on what happened to avoid further speculation.

The surprise fall of Zambada and Guzmán López, members of the Sinaloa Cartel leadership, occurred on July 25, after they landed in a small plane at the Santa Teresa airport (New Mexico). Mexican authorities requested a report from the Department of Justice, at least on what happened in Mexican territory, the flight plan of the aircraft and a detailed account of how the arrest occurred. “The United States law enforcement agencies were informed on several previous occasions that Joaquín Guzmán López was considering surrendering to the U.S. authorities; however, he had never made that intention concrete,” the Department of Justice stated two days after the arrest, in a seven-point document read by Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security.

López Obrador has since pledged to make public the information provided by the Biden administration. Mexico has two open channels with its U.S. counterparts: one between the State Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the other between the Department of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office, which is independent of the Executive. Apart from what was presented on July 29, there has been no official report, which has fueled speculation, especially in the case of Zambada, 76 years old.

Three main hypotheses have been put forward following the arrest of El Mayo, one of the country’s most powerful crime bosses: whether he was kidnapped by Guzmán López, his godson, as his lawyer claimed; whether he was betrayed and boarded the plane after being tricked, as US agencies initially leaked; or whether he turned himself in voluntarily, as a legal representative of the Guzmán family in Mexico claimed. Zambada, whose health has deteriorated, has already appeared twice before a court in the border city of El Paso and pleaded not guilty to the seven charges against him in Texas. In the sea of ​​contradictory versions, there has been talk that Washington has maintained secret contacts for years with El Mayo and Los Chapitos, the heirs of his former partner.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez during his arrest. COURTESY

All the theories have delicate implications. Mexican authorities have opted for caution, in a balancing act to avoid messages that increase tensions between the main factions of the cartel and also to not air the disagreements and ongoing distrust in security matters with the White House, which did not report the arrest of both drug traffickers until it happened.

The arrest of El Mayo, a criminal leader with a vast network of contacts in politics, also opens the possibility that he will share information about organized crime collusion with politicians and high-ranking officials in Mexico. López Obrador declared last week that possible denunciations by Zambada will not harm his administration. In his last press conference he reaffirmed the point and asked for “everything to be transparent,” with the message between the lines that his team of collaborators has clean hands. “Of course, if they are going to report on their ties with Mexican authorities, it helps to know how much support they gave to the authorities, to report who protected them, all this will help a lot and also the agreements with the United States agencies,” he commented.

Almost two weeks after the arrest, there are few certainties and questions about the detention are multiplying. The pilot who was thought to have carried both drug traffickers appears to have had no involvement and was mistakenly implicated after a mix-up in immigration records, according to the latest information report. The plane apparently did not take off from Hermosillo, according to the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo. Nothing is known about the flight plan either. The legal representatives of Zambada and El Chapo’s son in the United States deny the version of an agreed surrender, in direct contradiction to what the authorities of both countries have maintained.

On the ground, the capture of both drug traffickers, a symbolic blow in the war on drugs, does not seem to have had an impact on the drug corridors that cross the border. The Border Patrol announced this week the largest seizure of fentanyl on record, seizing four million pills in Arizona (around 450 kilos of drugs), a route supposedly controlled by the Sinaloa Cartel. “Mr. Zambada is arrested, but if we do not address this consumption and if we do not give options to young people so that they are not hooked, not used in drug trafficking gangs, we are not going to face the problem, we have to address the causes,” said López Obrador. The president said he hopes to have a broader picture of what happened before the trial begins in the United States, a scenario that could take months or even years.

