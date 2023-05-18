López Obrador during his morning conference this Thursday. Presidency of Mexico

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has starred in another episode of confrontations with the judiciary, in which he accuses the existence of corrupt judges and at the service of drug traffickers and powerful people. This time he has taken as a reference the order of a judge to release Héctor the güero Palma, founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, to give impetus to his proposal that all judges, but primarily the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice, be elected by direct vote of the citizens. “They get upset because now we want judges, magistrates and ministers to be chosen. How can we not want them to be elected, if the judiciary is kidnapped, taken over by white-collar crime and organized crime?”, the president stated at his daily press conference.

López Obrador put on the table the need for a constitutional reform to enable Supreme Court ministers to be elected by direct vote of the citizenry, and not as now, when they are proposed by the Executive and appointed by the Senate of the Republic. The president’s call was supported by numerous leaders of Morena, the official party. Last Sunday, the leader of the Morenista majority in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, proposed that the citizens be asked, in a popular consultation, if they would agree with the proposal that the ministers of the Court be elected by vote straight. On Wednesday, López Obrador dictated what the question submitted for consultation should be: “It is very simple: ‘Do you want the judges, magistrates and ministers of the Court who are part of the Judiciary to be elected, yes or no?’ That is the question, and vote”, said the president.

With this idea, the ruling party intends to turn around the constitutional reform —for which two-thirds of Congress is required, which Morena does not have— and carry out the presidential order through a binding consultation. However, there are several legal and practical difficulties that stand in the way of that route. In principle, the current ministers must validate the constitutionality of the matter of the consultation and the question itself, in accordance with article 35 of the Magna Carta, which would put them in a situation of judge and party. That article establishes that electoral matters cannot be the subject of a consultation. In addition, in the event that the exercise is carried out, for its effects to be binding (mandatory), at least 40% of citizens registered in the nominal electoral list must participate, equivalent to 38 million voters, a participation goal that has not been achieved in the consultation exercises carried out in the last two years.

Whether consulted or not, López Obrador has already said that the ideal scenario is for his party to win a qualified majority in Congress in the June 2024 elections to be able to reform the Constitution and modify the selection route for the ministers of the Court. This Thursday, the president defended that “someone elected by the people is not the same as someone imposed by an elite, by the minority.” “We are talking about the administration of justice. Why is justice only going to sail in the seas of the powerful? Why is only going to punish those who have nothing to buy innocence with? Why would a public power be at the service of a rapacious minority? You have to clean up, ”he said.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country