The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated this Friday that the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, rescind the declaration of “national emergency” at the border to stop building the wall promoted by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“We strongly agree that cancel the wall construction. This is an issue that we celebrate because the wall has been built for some time, to be very objective, “said the president in his morning press conference.

Although the border wall was central to Donald Trump’s campaign, the head of state insisted that “both Democratic and Republican presidents” built sections of the barrier, which accumulates 1,488 kilometers built, of a total of 3,180 kilometers that the border has.

Part of the border wall that separates Mexico and the United States. Photo: AFP

“Almost everyone made their sections of the wall and now President Biden decides that he is no longer going to build a wall on the border, so it is a historical fact,” he declared.

López Obrador’s pronouncement comes a day after Biden revoked the national emergency that Trump decreed in 2019 at the border to divert $ 2.5 billion from the budget of the Department of Defense to continue with the works started.

The Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States (CBP, in English) reports that the Trump Administration built about 700 kilometers of wall, but the government of Mexico counts 386 new kilometers because the rest were replacements to existing sections.

In addition, this Friday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the United States Applicants’ cases will reopen from February 19 asylum seekers returned to Mexico under Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program.

Former US President Donald Trump made the construction of the border wall with Mexico a central issue in his mandate. Photo: EFE

“They are no longer going to keep migrants waiting for their asylum authorization in our country, but they are going to have them in the United States waiting to be solved, we have around 6,000 migrants waiting in Mexico,” López Obrador explained.

Even so, the president clarified that “do not think that the gates of the northern border are open,” so he urged Central Americans not to travel to Mexico and then cross into the United States.

The head of state opined that “in fact there is still nothing concrete“of Biden’s new immigration policy.

“I can prove, it is a painful matter, that they continue to deport migrants the same, as in the last administration, then little by little, slowly,” he said.

The Mexican leader reiterated his call for an investment plan for the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America and for the Mexican southeast.

US President Joe Biden seeks to undo key parts of the policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Photo: DPA

He also rejected any military cooperation and the resumption of Plan Mérida, an international security treaty between the United States and Mexico and Central America to combat organized crime.

“And the other thing is that a channel for the reception of legal migrants, with visas, is being resolved in the United States, because there is a reality, requires the workforce of Mexico and Central America“, asked the president.

Source: EFE