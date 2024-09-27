The president of Mexico has launched a new dart against his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez. Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared this Friday that Sánchez “is completely wrong” in suggesting that he was behind the exclusion of the King from the inauguration of his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum. “You are insinuating that it was a decision that I made, as if the president-elect was manipulable, it is an additional lack of respect,” he said at a press conference this Friday. The Mexican Government has not yet established its position after EL PAÍS announced that Foreign Affairs sent a formal complaint about the snub to Felipe VI, the Spanish head of State, but the Mexican Foreign Ministry proposed that a “redress meeting” be held. to resolve the diplomatic conflict.

“That is what needs to be negotiated,” said the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, this Friday at a press conference from the United Nations (UN). The Mexican Foreign Minister said that she has had meetings with President Sánchez, and his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, and they have agreed on the need to find a solution to the conflict. “I understand very well the problem that they also see from the perspective of Spain, but I believe that we have the solution and I believe that we must carry it forward on an initiative basis, hopefully both can take the initiative,” he added.

“Behind all this there is enormous sadness because two brother peoples, due to the political interest of some, cannot have the best relations between peoples and between two progressive governments that share values ​​and probably policies,” Sánchez declared on Wednesday in New York. . López Obrador’s response arrived two days later. “Of course it was a political decision,” he said. “In politics there are never gaps,” he added. The Mexican president, who ends his term next Tuesday, said that it will be up to his successor to handle the matter. “The person who is going to continue with her criteria, with her style, in an absolutely free way, because that is what the people of Mexico decided, will be President Claudia Sheinbaum,” he said.

“You cannot put old wine in new bottles,” said López Obrador about the present of bilateral relations. “I hope that before issuing an opinion, they think that a transformation, a peaceful revolution, is taking place in Mexico,” he added. Despite the differences in tone, Bárcena and López Obrador agreed that the relaunch of political contacts between both Governments will not be possible before the inauguration on October 1. The event will not have representation from Spain “at any level.”

Last Tuesday, the Spanish Government sent a note verbale, as it is called in diplomatic language, although it is a writing, in which it was recalled that the King “is the head of the State and, as such, assumes the highest representation of the Spanish State in international relations.” The complaint was sent the same day that Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that it would not have representation at the ceremony. “In an act of such importance for the people of Mexico, Spain must be represented by its head of State, demonstrating the mutual will to advance for the benefit of our brother peoples, with an eye toward a common future of shared prosperity,” it was stated. read in the document.

“It is not a recent issue,” Bárcena insisted. The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs insisted that there was an invitation to various representatives of the Government of Spain, such as the president or Minister Albares, but not to the King because he did not answer the apology request that López Obrador sent in March 2019. The The official described her relationship with Sánchez as “really excellent” and hoped that the dialogue would advance. “We have the solution and we must carry it forward,” he said about the “redress meeting” that Mexico is requesting.

“I trust that this circumstance, which today highlights our diversity of opinions, will also be a starting point for Mexico and Spain to soon find new paths of understanding based on our sovereignties and mutual respect,” Sheinbaum said last Wednesday. The Spanish Government considered the means to receive the invitation “exhausted”. Felipe VI was present at the inauguration of López Obrador in 2018, Enrique Peña Nieto in 2012 and Felipe Calderón in 2006. His exclusion is unprecedented in the recent history of Mexico. Despite the differences, both countries have ruled out a formal diplomatic break.