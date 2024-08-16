“We want a thorough, serious investigation to be carried out and for everything to be reported.” This was how Andrés Manuel López Obrador reacted to the latest twist in the controversy over the murder of Héctor Cuén, former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and deputy elected by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). The president stated in La Mañanera this Friday that it was a success that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) took on the case, after the Federal Public Ministry indicated in a statement that there were errors by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office in the autopsy, the handling of the crime scene and the custody of the body, as well as inconsistencies around the initial version of the state authorities on the murder. The president has maintained his support for Governor Rubén Rocha, who has come under fire after the death of Cuén, his political adversary, after Ismael The May Zambada said that he was going to meet with both of them on July 25, the day that his arrest in the United States and the death of the former rector were announced. After three weeks in the eye of the storm, the state prosecutor, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, presented her voluntary resignation.

There are at least two public versions of Cuén’s murder. The Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office claims that the politician, who was also mayor of Culiacán and founder of the Sinaloa Party (PAS), bled to death after resisting an attempted robbery of his truck. This line of investigation is based on the testimony of Fausto Corrales, the person who was supposedly driving the vehicle. According to this account, two armed men approached him and shot him four times while he was at the La Presita gas station. Cuén died after being taken to a private clinic and was declared dead an hour later, after eleven at night. The other version is that of El Mayo, who claims in a letter that Cuén was killed at the Huertos del Pedregal ranch, the place where they were summoned, 12 kilometers from the gas station and 12 hours before it was announced to the media.

“We are already aware of these contradictions, which began from the first moment,” said López Obrador, referring to both theories about what happened. After the publication of Zambada’s letter last Saturday, the governor denied having attended the meeting and the state Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the robbery hypothesis remained the main line of investigation. In order to clear suspicions, Rocha asked López Obrador to have the FGR intervene, given the reports that the prosecutor, Sara Quiñónez, was close to his government. Before handing the case over to federal authorities, the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office released a video this week that supports its theory of the case and contradicts El Mayo’s timeline. But the images sowed more doubts about what happened, because they are not conclusive regarding the attempted robbery, the shots, nor do they allow Cuén to be identified in the vehicle.

Sara Quiñones, head of the Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa, speaks about the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén at a press conference in Culiacán, on May 12, 2024. Jose Betanzos Zarate (Darkroom)

“The Prosecutor’s Office [estatal] “It is giving things that do not match,” López Obrador said. The FGR said in its statement that the original version of the video has sound and only one gunshot is heard, not four. It also says that the gas station employees declared that they did not hear the shots. It accuses the state authorities of not investigating blood stains in the back of the truck, despite the fact that the alleged attack occurred in the front, in the passenger seat. The protocols for the protection of the body were also not followed and it was allowed to be cremated, despite the fact that the investigations had not been exhausted.

The resignation of prosecutor Quiñónez was presented to the state Congress and announced by Governor Rocha, who described it as a “responsible decision.” “I know that she does so honoring the honorability that characterizes her, so that the observations that the FGR has formulated in relation to the investigation of the case of the murder of former rector Héctor Cuén are fully addressed,” said the governor on social media.

López Obrador has been ambivalent about his support for Governor Rocha, a member of Morena, his party. On the one hand, he said that coming out to deny and explain that he was not in Sinaloa on July 25 has been an “act of consistency and civil courage.” On the other, he has said that it is his responsibility to clarify the situation. When asked specifically if he supported him, the president said yes: “We did not know if he was aware of the situation.” The governor has provided a series of elements to support his version: he said he was on vacation, he said he visited relatives, and the logbook of the flight he took to California was leaked. The businessman and former PRI deputy Jesús Vizcarra said that he lent him a plane and also denied having ties to drug trafficking.

The murder of Cuén, a politician little known outside Sinaloa, became a matter of national interest after he was linked to the arrest of El Mayo and Joaquín Guzmán López, El Chapo’s son. And the doubts and contradictions about the arrest of the bosses, heads of the Sinaloa Cartel, have been transferred to the investigation into the murder. Faced with pressure from public opinion and the media, López Obrador has maintained the same position. “We are going to wait to have all the information,” he repeated and demanded that “absolutely nothing” be hidden. Three weeks after the death of Cuén and intrigues in Sinaloa, the investigation is now in the hands of the FGR.

