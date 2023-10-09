Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during one of his morning conferences last month. Sashenka Gutiérrez (EFE)

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has called his peers from Latin America and the Caribbean to an urgent summit to develop a joint plan to contain migration to the United States. The high-level meeting, scheduled for October 22, takes place at a delicate moment in Mexico’s diplomatic relationship with the United States. Last week, an authorization from Washington to expand the wall on the border between both countries was announced. , an issue that soured the good relations between Joe Biden and López Obrador. In the background is the circumstance of hundreds of migrants who crowd each day at the northern border of Mexico waiting to cross to process a legal stay permit. The worst, from López Obrador’s point of view, is everything they must suffer in their transit to the United States, the risks to which they are exposed throughout several countries. “We cannot sit idly by, the migratory flow is growing a lot,” the president warned in his conference this Monday.

The migration summit will take place in Palenque, in the southern state of Chiapas. López Obrador has detailed that he has invited the leaders of Belize, Johnny Briceño; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves; Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; El Salvador, Nayib Bukele; Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei; Haiti, Ariel Henry; Honduras, Xiomara Castro; Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Only the leaders of Colombia and Guatemala have not confirmed his attendance; The rest will attend personally or send their Foreign Minister, López Obrador has specified. Although they are politicians located in different positions on the political spectrum, from left to right, they have something in common: “They are the countries that have the most influence in everything related to migration, either because they are the inhabitants of those countries that are emigrating, or are countries through which migrants pass,” López Obrador has indicated.

The president has told how in Mexico migrants are exposed to various accidents and has recounted two recent events: the overturning of vehicles full of people, where several have died and others were injured. It’s just one of the risks. Others are related to the threat posed by organized crime, which has given the world the worst scenes of cruelty against migrants.

A family of migrants crosses the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras (Mexico) to Eagle Pass (USA), on October 6. ADREES LATIF (REUTERS)

López Obrador has called on his counterparts to address the causes that cause the expulsion of people from their countries of origin. “It is like an agreement of good neighborliness against poverty, neighborliness for the well-being of our people, to seek that, with mutual help, we can address the problem of migration. What is happening with migrants hurts us a lot,” he stated. “The approach is: what do we do to provide attention in the towns of origin to those who make the decision to start moving out of necessity? How do we guarantee that there is work, that there is well-being in the people of our countries to temper, to “Reduce the migratory flow, and not only think about coercive measures, checkpoints, walls, militarizing borders?” he stated.

The president has highlighted that, for the first time, the United States has expanded the possibilities of granting legal stay permits to migrants. “Thousands have already been accepted, but [buscamos] that they can do this procedure in their countries, and not run the risk of going through Darién, all of Central America, Mexico, with the suffering that this implies. And also inform the migrant brothers a lot about these risks that human traffickers do not talk about, that what they do is charge them and tell them that there will be no problem and that they promise to put them on the other side of the border,” has said.

In his conference, the president presented graphs that demonstrate the increase in the migratory flow. The figures show that between August and September, irregular migration on the Mexico-US border increased by 20%. While displacement has decreased among Mexicans, the presence of people of other nationalities has drastically increased, especially from Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia. “We need to meet and address the causes, for there to be more dialogue between us, for us to be able to work together; “We have a very good relationship with all the governments of these countries,” he stated.

López Obrador has also commented that the Government of Mexico will present a diplomatic note of complaint to the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, whom he accused of implementing hostile measures that have begun to affect the economic relationship between both countries. “They are putting checkpoints on the US side so that there is no fluid transit, they are obstructing the free transit of goods at customs with measures from the Texas government. A diplomatic note is already being made against these measures that harm both nations, that harm economic activity and the normal movement of people,” he indicated.

On the other hand, the president has reported that he will finally attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), chaired this time by Peru and which will be held in San Francisco, USA. López Obrador had previously declared that he would not go, in a show of protest against the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, whose government is not recognized as legitimate, after the deposition and imprisonment of former president Pedro Castillo. “I was not going to be in San Francisco, because it is not a personal matter with the president who imposed herself [Boluarte], but it is a matter of not endorsing an injustice with my presence. However, since they insisted and President Biden has behaved very well, I accepted, I am going to go,” he commented.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country