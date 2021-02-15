The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed this Monday that the United Nations (UN) should convene a “urgent meeting“to address the “vaccine hoarding” against COVID-19 carried out by the countries where the laboratories are located.

“It is something that the UN must see. It has to call an urgent meeting so that there is no hoarding of vaccines because they are missing many countries that do not have accessThey do not have the possibility, “said the president in a morning press conference at the National Palace.

In addition, he asked that “mechanisms” be applied to comply with the resolution approved last year by the UN at the initiative of Mexico to promote equitable access to vaccines and medications during the pandemic.

A queue of people waiting to receive the COVID vaccine in Mexico. Photo: AP

After several weeks with the stalled vaccination plan, Mexico launched this Monday the vaccination of adults over 60 years of age in 333 municipalities of the 32 states of the country thanks to the arrival on Sunday of a shipment of 870,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from India .

The Mexican head of state admitted that the government “costs a lot” to get the vaccines because “there is a lot of demand, there is little production and governments that produce vaccines keep them for themselves“.

“For example, everything Pfizer produces in the United States is for the United States. We receive them from Belgium, even though there are factories in the United States,” he explained.

He also said that “they had to talk” with the European Union (EU) because “they did not want (the vaccines) to leave Europe.”

At the end of January, due to the delays in vaccine shipments, the European Commission established requests for the export of drugs, although on February 9 it guaranteed that it will authorize all shipments to Mexico.

Mexico, of 126 million inhabitants, has committed 34.4 million doses of Pfizer, 79.4 million of AstraZeneca, 35 million of CanSino, 24 million of the Russian Sputnik V, one million of the Chinese Sinovac and 51.1 million from the WHO Covax platform.

But after several delays, it has so far applied 870,000 Pfizer vaccines and only 86,000 people have received the necessary two doses for immunity.

López Obrador thanked the government of India and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for having authorized the shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines with which they began to vaccinate older adults on Monday.

“The request was made to them and they decided to send us the vaccines, which we appreciate,” said López Obrador, who valued that India authorized it despite needing vaccines for its 1.3 billion inhabitants.

With 174,207 dead, Mexico is the third country in the world with the most deaths from the pandemic, behind the United States and Brazil.

Source: EFE