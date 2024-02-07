The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has not stopped mulling over journalistic publications—made from leaks from the DEA, the United States anti-drug agency—that stated that drug traffickers allegedly contributed illicit resources to the politician's first presidential campaign. leftist, in 2006. The president has stated that he has the hypothesis that these publications were a direct response from his adversaries to the investigation by the Mexican Prosecutor's Office that has once again scratched the wound of the assassination of Luis Donaldo Colosio, in 1994, and which points to the existence of a second shooter and a conspiracy to assassinate the then PRI presidential candidate. “What do I have as a hypothesis? That bothered them a lot, they were worried about something that I didn't even think was important. [el caso Colosio]”, he stated in his conference Morning this Wednesday. “[Fue] out of revenge to affect us during electoral times and because a rather delicate topic was touched upon. “I didn't imagine that this was going to make them so upset,” he added.

The president met yesterday with a delegation of senior US officials led by White House security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall. That meeting was on the verge of not taking place due to López Obrador's anger towards the DEA and the officials who leaked to the media information about an investigation that, otherwise, had been closed for more than a decade. The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, has confirmed after the high-level meeting that for the US Government this is a closed matter. “The White House Security Advisor told the president that this is a closed issue for them,” said the chancellor. “This is an issue that occurred in 2006 and all the investigations they carried out in the United States were closed, without having found any type of, I would say, crime or consequence of it, so it is an investigation that is actually old.”

“Why did they get so angry?” López Obrador questioned this morning. “I have been looking for an explanation for the reason for the attack, for an issue that supposedly arises in the 2006 election.” [el presunto financiamiento ilícito] and that they have been discarding it for many years, why do they remove it?” he questioned. Reform revealed on January 29 that the Prosecutor's Office had reopened the Colosio case. The next day, Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández and two American media outlets, ProPublica and Insight Crimepublished the same story about alleged millionaire contributions from the Sinaloa Cartel to López Obrador's 2006 campaign. “I am coming to the conclusion that they put all this together after the second shooter against Colosio became known,” the president has elaborated.

For López Obrador, the piece that unites the Colosio case with the DEA investigations – which were carried out between 2010 and 2011 – is the figure of Genaro García Luna. According to the new investigation by the Mexican Prosecutor's Office, the second shooter, Jorge Antonio Sánchez Ortega, was an agent of Cisen, the Government's intelligence and espionage institution. García Luna, who was deputy operational director of Cisen, covered up for agent Sánchez Ortega and helped him escape, according to the Prosecutor's Office. López Obrador has noted that García Luna joined that agency in 1990, during the six-year term of PRI Carlos Salinas de Gortari, one of the president's main political rivals. García Luna rose in the Government and, during the six-year term of the PAN member Felipe Calderón, another of López Obrador's adversaries, he became Secretary of Public Security and the czar of the strategy to combat the drug cartels (today the former official He is detained in the United States awaiting sentencing for drug trafficking). According to López Obrador, the DEA carried out its investigation into the presidential campaign with García Luna himself as a collaborator in the investigations in Mexico, between 2010 and 2011.

The president, who usually personally questions journalists for uncomfortable investigations, has called on the author of the report in ProPublicaTim Golden, to appear at The Morning and answer “who hired him, or what they called him, because he was, it seems, in Israel and they brought him.” “It would help us a lot if he, as a journalist, could tell us a story: when he found out about the case, who he spoke to, who invited him to come to Mexico to deal with the case, when he arrived, how long he stayed,” said the president, and added : “Why, suddenly, if he is a famous journalist, is he interested in taking up this topic and, above all, making it known at this time?”

