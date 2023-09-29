Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during his morning conference this Friday, at the National Palace. Rogelio Morales Ponce (CUARTOSCURO)

The fentanyl crisis has once again triggered tensions between the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the hard wing of the United States Republican Party. The conservative party took advantage of its majority in the House of Representatives and approved a cut of $60 million in aid, arguing that Mexico has not done enough to stop migration and drug trafficking. The proposal still must pass through the Senate, controlled by Democrats. The Mexican president did not sit idly by and described the attempt to pressure his country as “vile and common propaganda.” “They are very ridiculous, in politics you should not make yourself ridiculous,” said López Obrador in his press conference. morning this Friday. The latest clash coincided with the announcement of the visit of a delegation of senior officials from Joe Biden’s Administration to Mexico City – which includes the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Alejandro Mayorkas, the top person in charge of National Security – next week to talk, precisely, about the progress in the war on drugs.

López Obrador attributed the new wave of criticism of his security policy to the fact that there are elections in the United States next year and accused several leaders of the Republican Party of seeking to capitalize on an anti-Mexican discourse to mobilize the most conservative voters. “They use these delicate and regrettable issues, such as the use and harm caused by fentanyl, as well as the immigration issue, for politicians“said the president. “You should not take them seriously, it is pure publicity to try to deceive American citizens,” he added.

Regarding the aid that would be affected by the cut, the president pointed out that in Mexico “we are not asking them for anything” and questioned that the United States does not increase the budget to support Central America and attack the root causes of the exodus of migrants. Democratic congressmen warned that the funds in question are key to bilateral cooperation against organized crime and to provide certainty to American companies with interests south of the border. Mexico is the United States’ main trading partner. But the warnings fell on deaf ears. “The Mexican president continues to falsely claim that fentanyl is not manufactured or consumed in his country,” said Alex Mooney, the Republican legislator behind the amendment approved on Thursday.

The clash between López Obrador and Republicans who defend tough measures against migration and drug trafficking has been evident since the end of last year. The conservative party has promoted a proposal for the United States military forces to intervene in Mexican territory to stop the cartels, considering them a threat on the same level as terrorist groups. The president of the Latin American country flatly rejected the idea as an affront to sovereignty and as an “invasion,” despite the fact that some Republicans have assured that the measure only seeks to expand military cooperation between both governments.

In 2024 there are also presidential elections in Mexico. Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate with a remote chance of winning the presidential candidacy of the Republican Party, flirted again this week with the idea of ​​“invading” Mexican territory. He also said that he will seek out Claudia Sheinbaum, the presidential candidate of Morena, López Obrador’s party, to warn her that “we will go in and do the job ourselves.” “The fact of the matter is that if you have a neighbor who has a dog, comes into your yard and keeps biting your family members repeatedly, you can take a shotgun and shoot that dog,” Ramaswamy said in an interview.

“We are more concerned that 100,000 young people lose their lives every year in that country due to fentanyl consumption, and what are legislators doing? Blame Mexico,” said López Obrador. In his opinion, those who are not addressing the fentanyl epidemic and opioid consumption are Americans. The reproaches against Mexico were also carried over to the debate between Republican candidates this week. “We are going to declare a national emergency and build a wall, those drug cartels in Mexico are going to be treated like the criminals they are,” said Florida Governor Ron de Santis, one of Donald Trump’s main rivals in the race. for the candidacy.

Aside from the give and take, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, made a working tour in Washington last Wednesday. On the agenda of the Secretary of Foreign Affairs were meetings with Latin legislators, State Department officials and high-level advisors to the Biden Government on Security to work on “priority issues” of the bilateral relationship and also analyze trade issues, as well as like a press conference with Blinken this Friday.

Blinken announced that he will arrive in Mexico next Thursday and will hold a meeting with López Obrador. He will lead a delegation that also includes Attorney General Merrick Garland and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, a Homeland Security advisor who has been one of the main channels of dialogue between both countries. At the center of the meeting is the Bicentennial Understanding, the joint security strategy to combat organized crime. “The US and Mexico are stronger, safer and more prosperous when we work together. We are partners, neighbors and friends,” reads a message published this Friday by the State Department. On another front, the fentanyl crisis has established itself as a political weapon and is also being waged in the midst of full electoral effervescence.

