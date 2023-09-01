Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his fifth government report, in Campeche, this Friday. Presidency of Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has decided to try one last move in his long battle with the judiciary. In his Fifth Government Report, from the State of Campeche, the president has announced that he will send to Congress a constitutional reform initiative to “cleanse the Judiciary of complicity, conflicts of interest, unspeakable coexistence, corruption and waste of resources . It is essential and urgent.”

López Obrador has accused federal judges of acting under the banner of the interests of influential and powerful, and also criminals. “It is not a minor thing. The providers of justice must serve the people, their causes and mandates, and not, as is the case now, operate under the banner of benefiting groups or political, economic factions, and even under the banner of criminal interests”, he launched.

The president has once again defended his position that judges should be elected by direct vote of the citizens. Currently, the ministers of the Court are proposed by the President of the Executive himself for approval by the Senate. “It is essential and urgent that judges, magistrates and ministers be directly elected by the people, and not appointed by the elite of Mexico’s economic and political power,” he has maintained.

The president has maintained a disagreement with the judiciary, and especially with the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice, for several months after the judges have exercised constitutional control and have reversed several reforms approved by the Congress, controlled by the party of the president, Morena.

