The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Monday during his morning press conference. Presidency of Mexico / Presidency of Mexico

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is determined to control the agenda and the debate in each field. The president of Mexico has resorted to covid-19 this Monday to vindicate himself and has assured that for now the vaccine will not be applied. The president has justified his decision based on the opinion of the doctor who treated him when in January he tested positive for coronavirus and has affirmed that he still has “enough antibodies and it is not essential.” These statements coincide with the start of the local and federal election campaign in which the distribution of the doses, which has suffered enormous delays, has become a subject of electoral dispute.

The president, who was scheduled to be immunized this week, has acknowledged that his doctor’s opinion does not coincide with the initial recommendations. “I told them that two doctors had told me yes and the doctor who treated me said no, because he has enough antibodies, and it is not necessary, that is, it can wait. He even asked me two months, that I do consider it a lot and the time should be reviewed, but that I have no problem of contagion or infecting anyone ”, he assured. López Obrador has not gone into detail the recommendations of his doctors. He has limited himself to ensuring that they will be announced this Tuesday at his morning press conference. The Mexican president refused to be vaccinated before the time when, by age – he is 64 years old – and the city he was entitled to, and he was infected with covid in January.

The refusal to be immunized now is the umpteenth gesture of the president related to the management of the health emergency, which in Mexico has left more than 200,000 deaths according to official data, with one of the highest excess mortality records in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he refused to wear a mask, arguing that “it is not essential” and even refused to recommend its use after overcoming the covid, against the criteria of other leaders of his party, Morena.

In their morning press conference after the Easter break, hours after the start of the campaign of the largest elections in the history of the country that on June 6 will renew the Chamber of Deputies, the Governments of 15 of the 32 states and thousands of local officials, López Obrador has chosen to bring the coronavirus to the field of political struggle. He has spoken of the doctors who treated him when he suffered from the disease, in whom he has shown to trust more than in the rest of the medical authorities. “They reviewed my studies and came to the conclusion that I have enough antibodies and that it is not essential, for now, that I get vaccinated. Tomorrow I asked one of the doctors who treated me to come and explain it so that it would not lend itself to speculation. You know how corrupt conservatives spend it. So, explain this technique scientifically, because it is also important what happens when someone gets covid, when they should be vaccinated, what times, what opinions are there about this, because we are in the field of the unprecedented, “he emphasized.

At the same time, López Obrador, who from the beginning has linked the distribution of vaccines to his political project, the so-called Fourth Transformation, has boasted of a vaccination campaign that is advancing with more than notable delays. “There are already conditions for the return to classes, the teachers, the female teachers, the educational personnel have been vaccinated. Both from public schools and private schools ”, he said. “And immediately begin to vaccinate, also by age, the entire population. What gives us confidence by certainty is that we have the vaccines, and this will allow us to move forward. I maintain that for this month we will end up with older adults and we will be able to start at the end of the month it is likely with the first doses for male and female teachers and everything that is education, throughout the country, we are calculating three million education workers ”.

On Sunday, in the same vein, he had stated that he was confident about the progress of the immunization campaign for all older adults. “This month we will finish applying the first dose, at least. With this, according to doctors, it is possible to reduce mortality from covid-19 by 80% ”. Today López Obrador has insisted when asked about it: “We are doing very well in the vaccination, we are calculating that this month all older adults are vaccinated even with one dose. That gives me peace of mind, it gives me confidence, because they are the most vulnerable population ”. But in his case, he insists, the vaccine can wait.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country