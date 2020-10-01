“Events that decisively marked the history of our nations and that still generate heated controversy on both sides of the ocean.” This is how the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, describes the abuses committed during the time of the conquest in the letter he sent to the King of Spain at the beginning of March, in which he urged him to apologize for the abuses at that time. The tone in which the letter is written generated the rejection of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and has caused a diplomatic clash between both countries.

In the letter, whose existence EL PAÍS anticipated and part of the content of which has been published by the newspaper Reform this Tuesday afternoon, López Obrador affirms that the purpose of the text is to “definitively overcome the disagreements, resentments, guilt and reproaches that history has placed between the peoples of Spain and Mexico, without ignoring or omitting the illegalities and the crimes that caused them. “

The Mexican newspaper has reproduced a copy of the first and last page of the letter. “What bad taste to filter a letter without signature and also mutilated,” has criticized Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, López Obrador’s wife. However, in your information, Reform goes into detail on the content, the veracity of which has been confirmed by sources from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry of Mexico. López Obrador assures Felipe VI that Mexico “does not request compensation for the pecuniary damage of the grievances that were caused by Spain nor does it intend to proceed legally before them.” However, it has an impact, as it had confirmed, that wants “the Spanish State to admit its historical responsibility for these offenses and offer the necessary apologies or political reparations. For this reason, Your Majesty, the current Mexican authorities draw up a list of crimes that they will exhibit before the Kingdom of Spain before the end of the current year, “says the letter.

The Spanish Government “deeply” regretted the letter, after this newspaper published its existence. “We absolutely reject its content,” said the Executive on Monday. This Tuesday, the Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, insisted that the Government, “obviously”, is not going to present these “extemporaneous apologies.” The request ignited political controversy in Spain: the PP, Cs and Vox criticized the letter, but Unidos Podemos defended the Mexican president. López Obrador assures that he will not attend the events for the 500 years of the founding of Veracruz until the matter is resolved.

“In the same way that we are not going to ask the French Republic to apologize for what Napoleon’s soldiers did when they invaded Spain. Not even the French are going to ask the Italians to apologize for Julius Caesar’s conquest of Gaul ”, said the Foreign Minister, who reported on a conversation with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard. “We are going to do everything possible so that relations between the peoples and the governments are not clouded by this unfortunate initiative,” Borrell said. Sources of the Mexican Government affirm that the Spanish Foreign Minister conveyed “the discomfort” of Spain with the content, tone and recipient of the letter and express their surprise at the repercussion of the letter in Spain.

Regarding the grievances that, he considers, occurred during the time of the conquest, López Obrador wrote to the King: “Without eager to delve into them, Your Majesty, I stick to the facts: the incursion led by Cortés into our current territory was without doubt a founding event of the current Mexican nation, yes, but tremendously violent, painful and transgressive; it began as an act of personal will against the indications and legal frameworks of the Kingdom of Castilla and the conquest was carried out through innumerable crimes and outrages “, develops the Mexican president, who continues: “Both in the conquest and in the colonization process that followed, unquantifiable violations of the laws then in force were committed; among the most public and notorious, the principle of the fifth real was violated; faith was imposed and they built Catholic temples on the ancient pyramids and with the materials of these “. “A social order was implemented based on the segregation of castes and races; the Castilian language was imposed and the systematic destruction of Mesoamerican cultures was undertaken,” adds the text.

In 2021 500 years of the fall of Tenochtitlan and the 200 years of the independence of Mexico are celebrated. But already this year the calendar forces to remember a somewhat uncomfortable event: the arrival of Cortés with half a thousand men and that ended with the victory of the Spanish conquerors. In the text, the Mexican president urges the King, whom he refers to as “His Majesty”, to work “as soon as possible, and bilaterally to carry out a joint ceremony at the highest level in 2021; that the Kingdom of Spain publicly and officially acknowledge the grievances caused. “

Specifically, the president assures that he will establish September 21, 2021 as the Day of Historical Reconciliation. The goal, as López Obrador has repeated since Monday, is that “both countries agree and write a shared, public and socialized account of their common history, in order to initiate in our relations a new stage fully attached to the principles that guide in the news to our respective States. “

The Mexican president assures in the text sent to the King that September 21, 2021 “will be the day on which he will apologize to the native peoples for having stubbornly, once Independence is consummated, in aggression, discrimination and plundering of the indigenous communities that characterized the colonial period. “As explained in the text,” it will emphasize the atrocious and genocidal wars waged by the Mexican Government against the Yaqui and Mayan peoples, as well as the racist persecution that the Chinese suffered in the territory of Mexico during the first decades of the 20th century and in other grievances and atrocities that various authorities committed against the population. “