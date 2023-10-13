Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during his morning conference this Friday, in Mexico City. Rogelio Morales Ponce (CUARTOSCURO)

Mexico has once again put the search for solutions to the migration crisis on the agenda. The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given new details about the summit on October 22 in Palenque (Chiapas) to address the exodus of migrants and join forces with other leaders of Latin American countries on the route to the United States. “It will be called the Meeting for a Fraternal and Well-being Neighborhood. Presidents Gustavo Petro confirmed to me that he will attend and others,” said the president, who held a call with his Colombian counterpart this Tuesday. The call comes after the Joe Biden Administration announced last week a 32-kilometer expansion of the border fence. “We can do many things ourselves and if we agree, we can seek the cooperation of the United States Government, to help, they are doing it, but to apply more to address the causes, not just thinking about walls or militarizing the border. , but to attend to the needs of the people,” said López Obrador.

The Mexican president had already announced earlier this week that the high-level meeting in Palenque will include the attendance of leaders and foreign ministers. 11 countries are called: Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama and Venezuela. López Obrador said on Monday that all governments agreed to send at least one representative, although confirmation from Guatemala and Colombia had been pending. The summit is scheduled to be held a week before the regional elections in Colombia on October 29 and the only thing known about the call between the two presidents is what the Mexican president revealed.

“We are quite concerned,” López Obrador said about the migration phenomenon. He also pointed out that a regional response was necessary and one of common agreement between all the countries involved. “The migratory flow is growing, and we have to look for options, addressing the causes, seeking to help each other,” commented the president. Mexico has insisted on the urgency of improving living conditions to prevent thousands of people from having to leave their countries due to lack of opportunities. “The migrant does not start walking because he wants to, he does it out of necessity,” said the president.

López Obrador’s request to the Biden Government is also understood as a response to pressure from those who ask for a tough hand to contain migratory flows. The announcement of the wall came in the middle of the visit of Antony Blinken, the head of US diplomacy, to the Mexican capital. For some specialists in the bilateral relationship, Washington sent a message that Mexico has to do more and act decisively as a transit country. On the other hand, the Mexican Government is now asking to redouble its commitment to cooperation and support to countries that send migrants.

Mexico also presents itself as an interlocutor with countries like Cuba and, above all, Venezuela. At the same time that the expansion of the wall was announced, the White House announced that it will resume mass deportations of Venezuelan migrants. More than 7.7 million citizens have left the South American country in recent years, according to figures from the United Nations.

It remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts have effects on the ground, when migrant arrests at the US southern border are set to reach historic records. “There is a bad habit of holding meetings, summits for everything in the world, but there are no results, it is like political tourism,” said López Obrador, who during his term has been reluctant to attend diplomatic meetings outside of Mexico. “Here what we want is to see what we do in the face of the growth of the migratory flow, in a very concrete way, how we help ourselves and how we help our people,” he added.

