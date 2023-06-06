López Obrador with the presidential candidates: Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López, Ricardo Monreal and Claudia Sheinbaum. @lopezobrador_ (RR SS)

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has said that the Morena candidates for the presidential candidacy must separate from their public positions in order to participate in the survey that will define who will lead the party in the 2024 elections. López Obrador has affirmed that, if the National Council scheduled for next Sunday approves that same day the call for the internal selection process, as soon as the following week the caps they must leave their positions in the Government, a resolution that can go from temporary license to definitive resignation. The president put this condition at the dinner he had this Monday night with Morenista governors, party leaders and the four most notable candidates: the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the leader of the Morena faction in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal. Governors and sources from the party leadership have confirmed to EL PAÍS details of López Obrador’s speech, which lasted about an hour as part of a feast at the El Mayor restaurant, located a few meters from the National Palace.

The president’s request implies that those interested leave their posts to be able to dedicate themselves fully to campaigning in the weeks prior to the survey being lifted. The measure also ensures that they do not use public resources at their disposal to further their personal interests, something that is otherwise prohibited by law. The rule imposed by López Obrador affects differently the caps (name that the president gave to the presidential aspirants). Ebrard has been the one who has insisted the most on the party speeding up the establishment of dates for those interested to resign. On the contrary, Sheinbaum has maintained that he will separate from the capital’s government only if he is up in the polls. López Obrador has established that the order of things is the other way around: first resign, then the poll.

The meeting called by the president is yet another demonstration that he has taken the reins of the internal contention of his party, in an effort to prevent the succession fight from derailing the process and causing divisions in his movement. He also seals his urgency that the party speed up the definition of the presidential candidacy. The caps They must prepare in a matter of days what their departure from the Government will be like: if they will resign permanently or if they will request leave from office, and, perhaps most importantly, who they will leave in their place.

Some of the Morena militants summoned by López Obrador in Mexico City, this Monday night. Andrea Murcia Monsivais (Dark Room)

The president did not make any pronouncements on whether a single survey or two should be taken – a filter one and a “second round” – nor on whether a single question or several should be asked, regarding the assessment of attributes, according to the sources consulted. López Obrador proposed that a commission or committee of representatives of the caps so that they can monitor the evolution of the process, in a transparent manner. He also proposed that the applicants propose names of polling houses and that those who will be entrusted with doing the survey be chosen in a lottery. López Obrador stressed the call for the applicants to accept the results of the polls and maintain unity. He even asked those interested to sign a commitment that they will stay in the movement and give their support to whoever wins the candidacy.

Sources have affirmed that López Obrador’s mood last night was celebratory, after the result of Sunday’s election day, in which Morena and her allies from the Green Party and the Labor Party wrested from the PRI its historic stronghold in the State of Mexico . The morenista standard bearer, and now governor-elect, Delfina Gómez, was invited to the meeting. Her presence crystallized the teachings that López Obrador wanted to impart: in the Edomex the alliance remained united and the candidate defeated the PRI member Alejandra del Moral. On the contrary, in Coahuila the Morenista coalition fractured: Morena, the PT and the Green promoted different candidates, and the PRI retained power in the State with a huge advantage of more than 35 points.

The atmosphere at the meeting felt somewhat rarefied, first of all because it was not held in the National Palace, as routinely happens when the convener is the president. Some governors were invited in advance, while others, the majority, were called in on the same Monday, with little opportunity for maneuver. Neither the leaders, nor the candidates, nor the party leaders wanted to make statements to the press upon arrival at the restaurant. The sources consulted say that Ebrard was seen distant and uncomfortable. He interacted little with the governors, and at the end of the night —it rained all the time— he left in a hurry, when a good group of Morenista leaders stayed for a while to take photos and chat. The photo where Sheinbaum, Monreal and Adán Augusto appear surrounded by leaders and the party leadership, but not Ebrard, is eloquent. López Obrador asked that the menu for the night be a bean soup and a dish of stuffed meat, with water and coffee. This morning the president said that among all of them they paid the bill.

