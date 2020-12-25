The next Minister of Education, Delfina Gómez, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after a rally in the State of Mexico in 2019. darkroom

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Monday that the senator of Morena Delfina Gómez Álvarez will replace Esteban Moctezuma as head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP). Gómez was the president’s bet to contest the elections of the State of Mexico in 2017 for his party, which he lost to the PRI. The senator began her political career as mayor of the Mexican municipality of Texcoco in 2013 after a career as a primary education teacher. “She has that experience, of being a teacher. I believe that the Ministry of Public Education had never been occupied by a primary school teacher ”, the president pointed out in his morning press conference. Gómez will take over from Moctezuma, who is leaving the Cabinet to become the new Mexican ambassador to the United States in the coming weeks.

“Delfina Gómez Álvarez, she is going to be the next secretary of Public Education. Teacher Delfina has that profession, she is a teacher. She started as a group teacher, a primary school teacher, ”the president explained about the senator’s experience. López Obrador has wanted to appoint the new head of the SEP as soon as possible so that “they begin to agree and a good transition is carried out.” He added that the US Government and the Senate of the Republic have not yet approved the appointment of Moctezuma as ambassador, who will travel to Washington for the early retirement of the current head of the legation, Martha Bárcena.

The president has celebrated the incorporation of the ninth woman into his cabinet and her experience as a primary school teacher and deputy. “In the public sphere, the teacher Delfina has served as municipal president of Texcoco, was a federal deputy, and a senator of the republic,” he indicated. However, in her hometown she was widely known for teaching school children long before she was mayor.

Gómez graduated from the National Pedagogical University and completed master’s degrees in administration of educational institutions and pedagogy. The daughter of a bricklayer and a housewife, she paid for her studies taking care of three children from a middle-class family. In Texcoco there are few who do not know her, either because they remember that she taught her family or because she was the lady who fed the stray cats who found her way to work at school. The leap into politics came in 2013, a “great step” of 20 meters, the distance that separates the primary school from the Municipal Palace. When she became mayor of this town of 240,000 inhabitants, she still greeted children who entered classes from the steps of the town hall.

During the 2017 elections in the State of Mexico, he aroused the sympathy of the working and middle class for his origins and humility, especially to the east of the State in municipalities such as Ciudad Nezahulcóyotl, Chalco and Chimalhuacán, overpopulated communities with limited resources. Her experience as a teacher and school principal and her position as mayor made her the perfect bet for López Obrador to defeat the PRI in the elections, the party that he had never lost in the State of Mexico. Finally, she was second in the race, three percentage points behind the PRI candidate Alfredo del Mazo Maza in an environment of accusations of electoral fraud.

After a short career as a federal deputy, senator and delegate of Programs for Integral Development in the State of Mexico, she will assume the portfolio of public education in her country. Ahead is the challenge of facing the closure of schools due to covid-19 and the resulting school dropout in the most marginal areas, as well as a new television educational model to reach populations with fewer resources.