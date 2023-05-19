Only a few hours has taken President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to answer the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN). This Thursday at noon, the plenary session of the high court declared the agreement that protected the great projects of the Government such as national security unconstitutional. The ministers considered that the decree, published in 2021, violated the right of access to information, so they voted to invalidate it. This same afternoon, in the Official Gazette of the Federation, a single article decree has been notified in which the president shields the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor and the airports of Chetumal, Tulum and Palenque, again, as national security projects .

“The construction, operation, maintenance, operation, infrastructure, spaces, goods of public interest, execution and administration of the transport infrastructure, services and development poles for the well-being and equipment of both the Mayan Train as well as the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and the airports of Palenque, Chiapas; from Chetumal and Tulum, Quintana Roo”, it reads. With this decree, López Obrador protects the information related to the five large unfinished projects that remain in his six-year term.

The president is, thus, more specific than what was in the 2021 decree now lying down, in which it read: “The carrying out of projects and works by the Government of Mexico associated with infrastructure is declared of public interest and national security of the communications, customs, border, hydraulic, water, environmental, tourist, health, railways, railways in all its modalities, energy, ports, airports and those that, due to their purpose, characteristics, nature, complexity and magnitude, are considered priority and/or strategic of the authorized budgets”.

The generality of the previous decree has been one of the arguments used by the ministers to invalidate it. “This agreement is unconstitutional, because its breadth and ambiguity hinder and inhibit access to information for all citizens regarding the works of the Government of Mexico,” said the minister who spoke for the project, Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá. “The agreement is to such an imprecise degree regarding the implications of the right of access to public information and transparency, that it gives too wide a margin to the authorities to reserve the information, in addition to the fact that the declaration does not refer to a list exhaustive of the projects or works”, he added.

With the votes of eight ministers in favor and three against —Arturo Zaldívar, Yasmín Esquivel and Loretta Ortiz—, the SCJN agreed with the National Institute of Transparency (INAI), which challenged the decree in December 2021. Unlike What happened then, the autonomous body cannot present a new unconstitutionality action now, because such a measure would have to be discussed in the INAI plenary session, which has not been in session for a month because it does not have the full number of commissioners. Morena is blocking in Congress the appointment of the three commissioners that are missing to have a quorum, as part of the Government’s strategy against INAI, which they accuse of being an unnecessary expense.

López Obrador’s direct response to the Supreme Court has become another example of the open war that the president wages with the judiciary. Since the entry of Norma Piña as president of the SCJN, friction with the Executive has not stopped escalating. This last week, the president has launched himself against the privileges of the ministers and has proposed that his appointment be chosen through a popular consultation.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country