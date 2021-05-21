The Governor of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Díaz de León.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants a change in the Bank of Mexico and will take advantage of the term of the current governor in December to appoint someone related to his vision of the country. “He is going to be an economist with a social dimension, very in favor of moral economy,” the president announced this Friday, without offering a name. This is the latest sign that he wants a change in the institution’s approach, which has raised concerns about a potential outflow of foreign capital from the country.

Banxico’s mandate, as the bank is known, is twofold: to ensure the healthy functioning of the banking system and to achieve price stability. That is, contain inflation. A few weeks after his electoral victory in 2019 and before taking power, López Obrador said in an interview that the central bank, whose autonomy is guaranteed by the Constitution, should also make monetary policy decisions to boost economic growth. What López Obrador has shown in his comments is that he would like the country’s economic productivity to also be in charge of the bank, as is the case with the Federal Reserve in the United States.

Then, at the end of last year, came the highly controversial initiative to reform the Bank of Mexico Law, proposed by Morena, the president’s party, which would have forced the institution to collect the dollars in cash that commercial banks cannot send. on its own to the US The reaction against it was such that even a legislator of the formation considered it “exaggerated” and, although its vote is still pending in Congress, its future is uncertain.

MORE INFORMATION

Now, López Obrador wants a different economist for the bank. In response to a journalist in his morning press conference on whether the Executive would propose the re-election of Alejandro Díaz de León, current governor of the Bank of Mexico, López Obrador said no, and that it would be someone “with a social dimension, very in favor of moral economy ”. The president did not explain exactly what that implies.

“His period is over,” said López Obrador. “I’m not going to rename it. The requirement is going to be met, but the term of the president of Banxico is over and according to the law, it is up to the head of the Executive Branch to send the proposal to the Senate and I will do it. ” And he continued: “You will have a lot of prestige that you will meet the requirements of having experience in economic and financial matters and having worked in an area related to financial management.”

This is the president’s latest attempt to intervene in the central bank, says Jesús Garza, professor at the TEC de Monterrey business school, EGADE, and general director of the financial firm Gamma. Although it is the Executive who is responsible for appointing the governor in turn, his statements on the “social dimension” and “moral economy” suggest that the president’s intentions may intervene in the functioning of the autonomous bank.

“The Bank of Mexico up to now has been one of the institutions that have functioned best since its autonomy in 1993, it has kept inflation in less than two digits and Díaz de León and the most technical people have done a great job and have been respected ”, says the academic. “The fact that we are talking about a governor with a moral or social tendency, without knowing exactly what that means, is to minimize that there is no greater social issue than keeping inflation low to increase the purchasing power of families.”

“This can have an adverse impact,” warns Garza. “We are going to wait and see what the appointment of the governor is, but we have seen that if it is taken lightly and begins to consider taking international reserves to finance public spending or starts printing money, it can be a very important setback. ”. This is something that has been done in Argentina and Venezuela, which triggered capital flight, hyperinflation and a lack of confidence in the currency.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country