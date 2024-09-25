Andrés Manuel López Obrador changed Mexico. It is something we can all agree on, although we surely disagree on the result of such a change. It is impossible to make a detailed assessment of a six-year term in the brevity of a space like this, among other things because it is an Administration crossed by chiaroscuros, depending on the topic being addressed. Even within some of them the balance is ambiguous: the performance of the 4T regarding the pandemic, for example, which would be questionable in terms of prevention policies, but relatively successful in terms of vaccination campaigns. The same could be said regarding finances, security or public works (many people would have doubts about the Mayan Train, but there is consensus on the need for the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus).

In this sense, the assessment should be made by looking at the forest and not at the state of some of the trees that make it up, because we will find everything. Ultimately, the judgement of history will result from the path that the country follows after the change of course that López Obrador has made. For now, we can only speculate about the lasting and structural changes of the times we are living in today.

Even critics concede that the 4T favored the popular sectors by lifting five million Mexicans out of poverty. “A favorable detail” in the midst of a six-year period of mistakes. In their opinion, it dynamited democratic institutions, poisoned the business climate and, therefore, the well-being of all. The poor would have received a “touch up”, at the expense of the country as a whole.

But let us stop at “the detail.” For López Obrador, that was the beginning and the end of the mandate he received at the polls and, ultimately, the driving force of his biography: “The poor first.” Many of us agree with this premise, categorical and priority. Others do not. And that is the decisive point for the true assessment of the six-year term: how important “the detail” is.

In addition to the ethical reasons that would compel this look at those left behind, there are those of us who are convinced that this was an urgent agenda to avoid the possible abyss into which we were falling. The elites do not seem to realize that the model was in crisis and the political system had reached the end of the road. With 56% of the working population in the informal economy and almost half of Mexicans in poverty or extreme poverty, the legitimacy of the system was leaking. The demand for change was going to emerge one way or another, and fortunately it found a way out at the polls. The majority voted for a change that favored them and elected López Obrador. He delivered. We can question the details after the event and consider that some things could have been done differently and others, outright, avoided. But the president managed to shift a few degrees the enormous machinery imposed by the system and the market logic that favors differentiated distribution and social inequality. The improvement in the purchasing power of “those at the bottom” was achieved by a combination of measures that are in plain sight: a substantial increase in minimum wages that had been punished for decades, the enormous social outlay, the improvement in labor rights, the end of the outsourcing benefits violator, among others.

It sounds quick, but this benefited the lives of millions of people to whom we were obliged after a long period of neglect. Moreover, from the perspective of the risks of instability, we needed this pendulum swing, even for the convenience of the most prosperous part. With his incendiary words, López Obrador irritated the media environment and public conversation, but with his distributive measures and his political skills he actually brought together institutional life.

Let’s examine this point for a moment. In 2018, the traditional political system had lost its connection with the popular sectors; the risk of the population becoming disconnected from the institutional framework is the first step towards instability, because each group resolves its grievance by confronting the system (blockades, for example). Today, the government has approval ratings close to two-thirds. Not only that, those who support it are those who have the most reasons to complain about the system. At this moment, Mexico is one of the few countries in which the majority of its population supports the government. And that is no small thing.

I have often used the metaphor of López Obrador as a guide who left the main path, whose course was dangerous, and opened a path through the undergrowth by pushing and pulling, which, on many occasions, were neither clean nor elegant. But he never lost sight of the parallel path. He did not risk financial stability or going astray, nor the collapse of the peso, nor chronic indebtedness or the collapse of production. He gave to those below without significantly taking from those above. He simply made sure as best he could that the system incorporated into its DNA a permanent and irreversible view in favor of the poor. And he did so, by pushing and pulling, with his constitutional changes and his majority-control, but always in the context of the legal order, even though he repeatedly interpreted it in his favor. He operated with the system’s tricks to snatch away spaces and powers that favored his vision of the country. A vision that we may or may not share in the nuances, but which points in favor of the majority.

In 2018, the deep Mexico elected one of its own, or at least one who speaks in its name and from its grievances. It is clear that neither the methods nor the style were going to be to the liking of the beneficiaries of the previous route. López Obrador governed in favor of the majority and essentially fulfilled his promises. In the process, he has not destroyed the system, far from it, despite the annoyances and inconveniences that this has caused. The imposition of his personal will, the shameful alliances, the unappealable shortcuts are resources that he assumes as a requirement to overcome the many resistances. It is impossible to know if they were really inevitable, but the truth is that he achieved his improbable objective.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s six-year term will be a more modernized, less intuitive and more professional version. The situation of the country is different than in 2018. There is a learning curve in the 4T and we are dealing with different leaders. She will not deviate from the path opened by López Obrador, although she will seek to pave it, limit it, make it fluid. But what this character did is a historical milestone, a change of direction that was urgently needed to avoid an unviable destiny. What follows will depend on many things. For now, this impetuous man, with phobias and philias, deep certainties and controversial intuitions, fulfilled his central mission and the crusade of his life, despite obstacles and resistance. There is a mapped out route. Taking the ship to a safe harbor and improving navigation will be the task of his replacement.

@jorgezepedap

