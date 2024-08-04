After delays, cost overruns and incidents such as the gas leak recorded at the beginning of July, Andrés López Obrador inaugurated the Dos Bocas refinery in his home state of Tabasco on Saturday afternoon. He was accompanied by the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the director of Petróleos Mexicanos, Octavio Romero, among others. The refinery has been one of the president’s key projects to reduce Mexico’s dependence on importing gasoline, but it has received much criticism from the opposition, who consider that these are no longer times for these polluting energies and who have repeatedly mocked the budget that has finally been allocated to this project, which began with 8 billion and ended with an outlay of 16 billion, according to the data that Pemex sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in May. The president has calculated that as of this Saturday, the Olmeca will produce 260,000 barrels of gasoline per day.

A protest demonstration welcomed politicians on Saturday to complain about the water pollution they say is being caused by the oil complex. A group of people, including local fishermen, complained about the death of species in the Seco River, the poor quality of the water and also the air, they said. They also complained about the impact on tourism, and have asked for a meeting with the Government.

López Obrador has expressed his joy at being in his homeland, Tabasco, on this sort of farewell tour that takes him through different states every weekend, inaugurating the works of his mandate or showing his successor those that are in the pipeline. “I can say mission accomplished,” the president said, adding that he had tempered words for the members of the opposition, who he said have slandered, have been dissatisfied, but “have not gone beyond that,” allowing, he explained, that the Fourth Transformation of Mexico, as he calls the period of his mandate and the one that follows in the new six-year term, has been a peaceful stage.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the inaugural tour of the refinery, in July 2022. Presidency

The controversial refinery has been receiving contaminated diesel for purification since May, but has been operating at half capacity as the operational tests typical of these new plants have been completed, a process that usually takes between a year and a year and a half when a complex like this is inaugurated. The Olmeca refinery is designed to distill 340,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which, supposedly, will allow the country to achieve the energy sovereignty so often mentioned by the president. The director of Pemex has predicted on recent occasions that by the end of the year the plant will process 177,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

By then, Romero may no longer be at the head of the emblematic state-owned company, since that appointment (or perhaps re-appointment) is one of the most anticipated every Thursday at Sheinbaum’s conferences, where she presents her new cabinet and the expanded team, which includes the management of Pemex, one of the unknowns, for now, along with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Despite the multimillion-dollar transfers that have been allocated to Pemex during this six-year term, Romero has acknowledged that the promised self-sufficiency in fuel generation will only be achieved starting in 2025. Currently, the state-owned company’s six refineries and the one acquired in Texas, Deer Park, produced some 655,000 barrels of gasoline per day in 2023.

