Alberto Fernández with López Obrador, during the ceremony for Flag Day in Iguala, Mexico. HENRY ROMERO / Reuters

Alberto Fernández and Andrés Manuel López Obrador are on the same page. With a closer approach than any that Mexico and Argentina have had in recent history, the leaders have closed an alliance “against inequality” in Latin America. The Argentine president has concluded his Mexican tour in a convulsive event in the State of Guerrero, to celebrate the 200 years since the signing of the Iguala Plan, the document that laid the foundations for Mexican independence. “Perhaps it is now that a new plan is born in Iguala to lift millions of Latin Americans out of poverty,” said Fernández. The celebrations were marked by the shadow of the disappearance of the 43 students in this city in September 2014 and the feminist protests against the Mexican president.

The three kilometers uphill to reach the Tehuehue hill served as a prelude for dozens of people who waited for the visit of both presidents waving Mexican and Argentine flags. At the top, a bare mast awaited his arrival. The ceremony was tinged with a nationalistic tinge when a huge flag was raised and planes painted the sky green, white and red with the arrival of the presidents and first ladies.

In a symbolic ceremony, some 50 people commemorated the signing of the Iguala Plan, the event that established the bases to achieve the consummation of Mexico’s independence from the Spanish crown, by uniting the Royalist and Insurgent Forces, and forming between them, the Trigarante Army to guarantee the three values: independence, union and religion. This alliance meant the search for an agreement between the Spanish and the Mexicans.

At the signing of the Pact of Iguala, the tricolor flag was raised for the first time, designed to symbolize this pact. The three principles that guaranteed the agreement were represented by the three colors of the Mexican flag. In honor of that flag and the others that were used at the time, López Obrador has launched this Wednesday, the day of the Mexican flag, a flag tour that will travel through 15 states until reaching Mexico City, following the path taken by the army trigarante until independence was completed on September 27, 1821.

Fernández rescued the values ​​of that pact this Wednesday and was encouraged to compare that document with the alliance now reached between Mexico and Argentina. “It is very important to remember history at this time,” said the Argentine president. “History repeats itself over and over again. We continue to argue between those who want to maintain the established order and those who want something different, ”he added. The celebration of the Iguala pact served as the stage to crown a left axis in the continent that had been weaving for some time. The three days of the visit of the Argentine delegation to Mexico showed the ideological coincidences and the harmony of the two politicians, which will end with the publication this Wednesday night of a joint agreement of seven points that include common positions on social issues , cultural and commercial.

“Mexico and Argentina are sister nations,” López Obrador responded with the Guerrero mountains in the background. The Mexican president was grateful for the presence of Fernández at the celebration. The chosen place did not go unnoticed. Iguala carries the weight of being a city known internationally for being the place where 43 normal students from a rural school disappeared on September 26, 2014. This Wednesday’s event, which is part of the 15 Independence celebrations that the Mexican Government scheduled By 2021, it was organized by the Army’s 27th Battalion. A group of soldiers whose role in the attack on the youth that night has not yet been clarified.

On Tuesday, anticipating protests from the students’ families, López Obrador agreed with them a special mention and spoke of “a pact of silence” by those involved that has not just been broken. “Talking about this case here and on this date means continuing to call all the people to participate and say what they know about these events. I come to reaffirm our commitment not to give in, to find the young and condemn the guilty ”, he said. “It is a thorn that we carry in the soul. As Alberto said, truth and justice may take time, but finally they arrive ”, he added, citing his counterpart’s speech.

The visit to the State of Guerrero also takes place in the middle of an electoral campaign marked by the pre-registration of governor of Félix Salgado Macedonio by the State of Guerrero. The veteran politician, who developed his career alongside the Mexican president in the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and is now part of Morena, was denounced by three women for rape and sexual abuse. The presence of López Obrador in the entity this Wednesday also generated protests from feminist groups that from the morning demanded that the president “break the patriarchal pact” and cease his support. “A rapist will not be governor,” shouted a dozen protesters dressed in black a few meters from the Mexican president in a second part of the ceremony that took place in the center of the city.

The defense of Salgado Macedonio by López Obrador, who has ensured that these are typical accusations within the electoral processes, has generated discomfort within the Government in the face of the June elections, in which the entire Chamber of Deputies will be renewed , 15 local governments and hundreds of municipalities. “We must prioritize the victims,” ​​the undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, who was at the independence celebrations, told this newspaper. The celebrations that began with a regional alliance to combat poverty, thus ended in riots between feminist protesters and groups that support the president.

