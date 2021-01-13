President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on December 1 listening to the national anthem. HENRY ROMERO / Reuters

The accusation that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is trying to reduce the power of other political actors, including civil society, to concentrate it essentially on the federal executive, that is, on himself, is not false. Such an attitude can be observed not only in its energetic strategy to eliminate trusts, suppress autonomous bodies, and eliminate institutions of control and accountability; also in the distrust and irritation caused by manifestations of other social actors such as ecological activists, human rights, feminists and …