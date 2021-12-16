Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Ovidio Guzmán López and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, children of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

After the United States Government offered 20 million dollars for the capture of four children of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán —five million for each one of them—, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has assured that the arrest of the children of the drug trafficker is a priority for his government and if they are in the country it must be the Mexican authorities who carry out apprehensions. “If they are in national territory, who is responsible for stopping them is our authority, no foreign force is allowed to act in this matter or in any other, we are what we have to do our job in accordance with the investigations carried out in Mexico ”, he declared in his morning conference at the National Palace.

The president recalled that, contrary to what happened in past six-year terms in which there were collusions between authorities and organized crime groups – such as the former secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna – this is not allowed in his Administration. “There is no impunity for anyone and it is not like it was before,” he said.

The statements of the head of the Mexican Executive about the children of El Chapo contrast with the chaos and uncertainty that gripped Sinaloa after the arrest and subsequent release of Ovidio Guzmán, on October 17, 2019. After the confusion of the first days, The president reported that the decision to free the drug trafficker had been his and he did so to stop organized crime attacks against more citizens and members of the National Guard. The bloody day left eight dead, 16 injured and a scene of confusion and fear among the population.

The Mexican president recalled this Wednesday the call Culiacanazo and he acknowledged that it was an operation that was not carried out well, with very few personnel and that it generated a very aggressive reaction on the part of drug traffickers. “At that time an estimate was made that there would be more than 200 dead. That is why I made the decision to stop the operation ”, he acknowledged.

The Executive added that there is a concern on the part of the United States due to the trafficking of synthetic drugs, mainly fentanyl, which has claimed more than 100,000 deaths between May 2020 and April 2021, according to information published last November by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Biden government has redoubled its forces in the fight against the Mexican cartels. This Wednesday the State Department published a reward of up to five million dollars for relevant information that leads to the arrest of four children of El Chapo Guzmán, bloodthirsty founder of the Sinaloa cartel, sentenced in 2019 to life imprisonment after his extradition to the United States . Biden also signed an executive order that updates the sanctions against the heirs of El Chapo and other leaders of that criminal organization, as well as the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, the Gulf Cartel, the Beltrán Leyva, the Zetas and the groups that control illegal trafficking. in northern Mexico.

The US Government’s target is Ovidio Guzmán López; Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, alias Chapito, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar; and Joaquín Guzmán López. “All four are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa cartel and each is linked to a federal indictment for their involvement in illicit drug trafficking,” the State Department reported in a statement. Three of them have also been included in the new list of the Treasury Department to prevent them from circumventing the sanctions already imposed over the last decade. The millionaire rewards are in addition to the offer made last November by the US Administration to hand over five million dollars in exchange for information that could lead to the arrest of Aureliano Guzmán, El Chapo’s brother.

While his children remain at large, El Chapo Guzmán has been serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in the State of Colorado since 2019. A New York judge sentenced him to spend the rest of his days in prison for drug trafficking offenses. , gun violence and money laundering. In addition, his wife Emma Coronel was sentenced last November by a US court to three years in prison for the crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering.

