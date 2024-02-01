The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accused this Thursday (1st) the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, of the Republican Party, of being “anti-Mexican” because of his policies against illegal immigration, which led him to raise a barbed wire fence on the river border with the Latin American country.

“This governor of Texas, with all due respect, is anti-Mexican, he forgets that Texas belonged to Mexico and he puts up barbed wire fences and has an anti-immigrant policy and against those who out of necessity have to go and look for a life in the United States. “, declared the leftist leader.

Tensions between the Mexican and Texas governments increased last year due to Abbott's measures against irregular immigration.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported on January 14 that a Mexican woman and two children drowned in the Rio Bravo, where the barbed wire fence was installed by the governor. The Biden administration says Abbott's fence would be making it difficult for the United States Border Patrol to operate.

López Obrador also accused Texas Republicans of 'excessively pressuring' President Biden to close the border with Mexico. This pressure is part of negotiations in Congress to release military aid to Ukraine.

“How long can the border remain closed? In other words, it harms both countries, but it is not an option, an alternative, all because there are elections [presidenciais este ano nos EUA] and then it's about approving budgets, they need Republican votes. They, especially the Texas government, put a lot of pressure,” he said.

The Mexican president also asked himself “how the walls will solve an immigration problem”.

“In addition, there are 3,200 kilometers of border. Why not better address the causes of migration and support poor countries,” he said.

In December last year, American authorities detained more than 300,000 migrants on the border with Mexico, a record number in the last three years, as released by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in January. (With EFE Agency)