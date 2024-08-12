Ismael Zambada García’s claims about his capture in the United States continue to make waves in Mexico. Andrés Manuel López Obrador came out in defense of the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, after El Mayo assured in a letter that he was going to meet with him and the former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuén, the day he was supposedly ambushed and taken against his will to the United States. Cuén’s murder was made known hours after the arrest of the capo and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of El Chapo Guzmán, in the United States. In the midst of the scandal over the accusations of the capo, which have fueled suspicions about the links between organized crime and Mexican politicians, the president raised the thesis that there is an interest among some American sectors to undermine the credibility of his Government. “For a long time they have maintained this strategy of seeking to involve governments of other countries to keep them weak and subdue them. It is not President Trump, it is not President Biden, it is the modus operandi of American politics for more than 200 years,” he said on Monday’s La Mañanera. “We are not corrupt,” he concluded.

The accusations by Zambada, a drug lord credited with an extensive network of contacts in politics and law enforcement, have shaken the political scene in Mexico. Rocha Moya categorically denied being involved with the drug lord, founder and historical leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, on the same day that Frank Pérez, El Mayo’s lawyer in the United States, made public a letter with his client’s version of events. “It was an act of consistency and of great civil value, and it is also his responsibility,” said López Obrador. The ruling bloc closed ranks with a statement signed by 30 elected and acting state governors of Morena, the president’s movement. “We ratify our confidence in Governor Rocha Moya, whose integrity and vocation for service are more than proven,” reads the statement, released this morning. Mario Delgado, the party leader, also signed the statement and said that the support was “absolute.”

López Obrador spent about an hour setting out his position on the scandal, the latest twist in the controversy that has followed the unexpected fall of El Mayo on July 25. The president acknowledged that the suspicions about Rocha Moya also affect his government and assured that in the case “many interests” are involved on the other side of the border in light of the shift he proposes in the strategy to combat organized crime. “The people of Mexico are not submissive and a transformation has begun, a true change. There are groups in the United States that do not want to understand that, that before it was like before and now it is like now and they continue wanting to get involved and subdue, undermine,” he affirmed. “We arrived with high morale, we did not arrive leaving pieces of dignity along the way, we were not helped by drug traffickers or white-collar criminals,” he added.

Following his arrest, one of the points that has sparked the most interest is the possibility that Zambada will reach an agreement with the United States authorities to expose drug lords and politicians who collaborated with him in Mexico. The letter from his lawyer has been a first warning of how explosive the accusations of the drug lord can be, even regardless of whether they are corroborated or not. Also weighing on the issue is the background of Genaro García Luna, Secretary of Security for former President Felipe Calderón, who was found guilty last year in New York of collaborating with the Sinaloa Cartel for more than two decades. García Luna was convicted after a dozen testimonies from convicted drug traffickers who cooperated with Washington, including Jesús King Zambada, brother of El Mayo.

The National Action Party (PAN), the main opposition force, called for answers to all the contradictions that have emerged about the case and for any politician involved with criminal organizations to be brought to justice. “The complicity of Mexican authorities explains why the government was not informed of the US operation for his arrest,” said the PAN. “This statement confirms the total impunity and widespread complicity of the Morena governments with criminal groups,” declared the national leader, Marko Cortés.

“I know that the official version given by the authorities of the State of Sinaloa is that Hector Cuen was shot on the night of July 25 at a gas station by two men who wanted to steal his truck,” reads the statement from the capo. “That is not what happened. They killed him at the same time and in the same place where they kidnapped me,” he says. Zambada also claims that Jose Rosario Heras Lopez, commander of the Judicial Police of Sinaloa, was one of the bodyguards on his security team, according to that version. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said on Sunday that it was already carrying out the corresponding procedures to corroborate the drug trafficker’s statements, but also announced that an investigation file had been opened against him and Guzman Lopez for crimes such as illegal flight, kidnapping and treason, “and whatever else may come of it.”

“It’s fine, let it be investigated,” López Obrador said. The president revealed that Rocha Moya consulted him before giving his version in a public event with him and asked for advice, because he knew that the scandal also affected the federal government, that “this narco-presidential campaign” was going to continue, a slogan championed by the opposition during this year’s presidential campaign regarding alleged links between his government and organized crime. The president said that it was “pure coincidence” to have met the governor of Sinaloa the day that El Mayo’s letter came out. “They will have to respect us, the president of Mexico must be respected,” he commented on the alleged campaign that is taking place in the United States against his government.

López Obrador said that it was Governor Rocha himself who requested that the FGR take on the case of the murder of Cuén, his political rival, to put an end to the intrigues. “He asked that the case be taken on because there was, as is public knowledge, a difference with the former rector who died or was murdered,” he commented. Until now, the main line of investigation of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office is that Cuén, a deputy elected by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, was shot in an attempted robbery based on the testimony of an eyewitness, a companion of the former rector.

The version that Zambada was taken against his will to the United States and that he did not turn himself in was released by the US ambassador in Mexico, Ken Salazar, who established his government’s official position on the case only last Friday, after two weeks of silence. The diplomatic representative affirmed that no US agency carried out an operation on Mexican territory, in violation of the country’s sovereignty, to carry out the arrest. Washington claims that El Mayo and El Chapo’s son arrived practically by surprise on US soil.

López Obrador could not hide his skepticism about these claims. “Who knows,” he said about the suspicion of an extraterritorial operation, a particularly thorny point surrounding the arrest, and suggested that it could have been done behind the backs of Salazar himself and the Joe Biden government. He also criticized Washington’s strategy of going after the heads of the Mexican cartels and blamed the drug epidemic in the United States on factors such as family disintegration and the culture of consumerism. “Why don’t they change the strategy?” he asked. “We have arrested many, but we don’t think that will solve the problem. The strategy in Mexico is to address the causes.”

“Things cannot be hidden, the whole truth must be told,” said López Obrador, referring to the blind spots that prevail in the official version, in particular, the contacts that Washington maintains with criminal groups. After one of the most explosive press conferences since the capture, the Zambada case It is beginning to take on the appearance of a matter of state and to establish itself as the elephant in the room on the bilateral security agenda.

Sheinbaum, who will take office on October 1, also offered her support to Rocha. “Whoever wants to stigmatize this beautiful state should stick to its history, because men and women from Sinaloa are good Mexicans,” she said. On the other side of the border, Democrat Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face each other next November in the presidential elections, crossed by the fight against drug trafficking and migration as decisive issues and which inevitably involve the relationship with Mexico.

