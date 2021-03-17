The former regional deputy Miguel Ángel López-Morell requested, at the beginning of this week, his withdrawal as an affiliate of Ciudadanos, a decision that is already final. The professor from the Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Murcia had re-enlisted the party shortly after Ana Martínez Vidal was elected coordinator. The party leader and former councilor announced on social networks her reinstatement as coordinator of the Universities working group.

López-Morell, one of the four parliamentarians from the last legislature, leaves absolutely disappointed with the Citizens’ march. And absolutely with everyone. With the own motion of censure promoted by Martínez Vidal, “which were neither timely nor well tested”, as by the subsequent reaction of Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez. “We have a university advisor who is not qualified, how can I continue to be a university coordinator”, asks Morell. “Of course, the previous one was not much better,” he says in relation to Miguel Motas.

The former deputy recalls that he was in favor of agreeing with the PSOE after the elections, but “it did not make sense to do it this way, from the Government.” «First resign. Then you negotiate the motion of censure “, he considers. “This party has structures that are too pyramidal and there is not the slightest internal democracy,” he criticizes.

Morell already supported the candidacy of Francisco Igea, vice president of Castilla y León, against Inés Arrimadas. He announced that he was moving away from the internal life of the party when a new mess was detected with the telematic vote in the primaries for that congress. Martínez Vidal recovered it, and boasted about it in networks, but it has not lasted more than six months.