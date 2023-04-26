The president of the Community and PP candidate in the regional elections, Fernando López Miras, confirmed this Wednesday that he will participate in the electoral debate promoted by the Official College of Journalists of the Region of Murcia, to which all candidates from formations with representation in the Assembly.

López Miras thus responds to the letter sent to him by the secretary general of the PSRM and socialist candidate for the Community, José Vélez, who proposed a ‘face to face’ between the two, without any other candidates, to oppose their political projects before the elections .

“Given the large number of requests and the impossibility of meeting them all, the Popular Party campaign committee has determined that the head of the PP list for the Regional Assembly candidacy will participate in a single debate,” reported PP sources from the Region of Murcia in a statement.

In this sense, it has been considered that the debate promoted by the Official College of Journalists of the Region of Murcia offers the participation of the regional media in an open and plural way, thus responding to the social and public interest that political debates arouse. in electoral campaign”, they indicate from the party.

The Popular Party appreciates the proposals received, and points out that the rest of the members of the regional candidacy, as well as municipal candidates, will participate in the debate initiatives that arise.

The PP statement came hours after the PSRM candidate, José Vélez, asked López Miras for a letter “face to face” before the regional elections on 28-M. «On May 28, something much more important is being resolved in the Region of Murcia than the personal and electoral interests of the candidates who aspire to preside over it, and this situation requires the necessary generosity to offer citizens the appropriate framework for them to know, directly, without intermediaries and subjective interpretations, the proposals of the two majority political forces, “says Vélez in the letter, sent to the Palacio de San Esteban.

The general secretary of the PSRM recalls that he has already requested public debates from the chief executive on previous occasions. Specifically, Vélez requested a ‘face to face’ to talk about the future of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, after the cut to it approved by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

«To date, these attempts have been unsuccessful and, therefore, with due formality, cordiality and institutionalism, I want to reiterate my proposal through this letter to hold said debate, in the place you want, when you want and without agenda excuses, in the same terms of commitment and responsibility that lead me to request it, “adds the PSRM candidate.

“Without a doubt, this public exercise of transparency and consideration with our citizens will redound to the benefit of our democratic quality and, consequently, of the Region of Murcia itself, whose general interest is what we must both put before any other calculation or consideration,” he concludes. the letter.

Podemos: “Vélez is ‘afraid’ of María Marín”



Vélez’s proposal generated discomfort in Podemos, since its candidate, María Marín, was left out. The secretary of Organization of the purple formation, Ángel Hernández, declared that the fact that the PSOE candidate wants to debate exclusively with López Miras shows that he is “afraid” of María Marín, who according to the Cemop Winter Barometer was the leader of the opposition most valued by Murcians.