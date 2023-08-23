The acting president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, assured this Tuesday that he will attempt a new contact with Vox to reach an agreement before September 7, the deadline to avoid electoral repetition in the Region. In statements to LA VERDAD, López Miras did not want to specify the calendar of this new meeting. And he limited himself to pointing out that “we have to see it.” These statements were made at the draw for the Endesa Super Cup for basketball, which will face Barça and Real Madrid and UCAM Murcia-Unicaja on September 16 and 17 at the Palacio de los Deportes.

The acting president did not want to talk about politics so as not to diminish the prominence of one of the most important sporting events to be held in the Region, sources from the regional government explained to LA VERDAD.

At the moment there is nothing that points to a rapprochement between the positions of Vox and PP and, in fact, from the national leadership of Santiago Abascal’s party they place the blocking position in Murcia as a reference against the agreements reached by both parties in Balearic Islands, Valencia, Aragon or Extremadura.

The PP maintains its position of not including Vox in the Government and Vox only wants to talk about governing in coalition. The popular ones only need the abstention of those of José Ángel Antelo to stay two seats from the absolute majority.

43% of the votes



Asked if Vox is willing to meet with López Miras and if he would set conditions, sources from Abascal’s party assured that “Antelo is waiting to meet without vetoes in advance.” They also added that “López Miras has not called Antelo since July 8.”

It must be remembered that on July 25 there were contacts between PP and Vox to hold a meeting the next day. The meeting did not take place because Vox refused to sit down if the government coalition did not enter the meeting’s agenda.

The PP defends its legitimacy to govern alone by appealing to 43% of the votes obtained in the regional elections on May 28, which led it to remove 21 deputies in the Regional Assembly, two seats for an absolute majority.

Vox, for its part, puts 18% support on the table at the polls and that, as happened in the constitution session of the Cortes on August 17, being the third political force, it was left out of the Assembly Table .

Since the formation of Antelo they maintain that they want to govern in coalition and aspire to a vice presidency and two ministries, which at first were Agriculture and Family. Shortly after they said that they had to assess whether the PP, after 28 years governing, is “the most suitable” to lead other portfolios such as Health, Education or the Economy (in addition to Agriculture) because they had not been able, for example, to cut the waiting lists.

For their part, the popular ones blame Vox for leading the Region to an electoral repetition, the third vote in just six months, taking into account that this year the regional and municipal elections have been held on 28-M, the general ones, on 23 -J and the second regional call would be for October 25.

An electoral repetition would cost the Community close to 3 million, based on the fact that economists, in the case of regional governments, multiply by 2.9 euros the number of voters summoned to the polls (1,059,414, only voters residing in Spain at 1 of July).