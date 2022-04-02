The president of the Community and the PP of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, reported this Saturday that he intends to request the new national leadership to call the regional congress, which should be held this year.

After the closure of the state conclave in Seville, Fernando López Miras recalled that it is the national leadership that has to convene the regional congresses. “I think there should be a congress in the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, it is important that it be held and of course I will request it,” said the regional chief executive.

López Miras left the political meeting satisfied. In the first place, because he considers that the PP “has closed wounds” and now has a president like Alberto Núñez Feijóo “who has the State at his head and knows what needs to be done to help families and companies in this situation. hard”. “He is willing to make the decisions that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez does not adopt,” he added.

Secondly, because “the PP of the Region of Murcia leaves this congress with even more representation in the national bodies”, after the entry of Joaquín Buendía and Visitación Martínez in the National Executive Committee and José Francisco García and Rebeca Pérez in the Board of Directors. “The Region is important for Núez Feijóo, who recognizes the work of the PP in the Region, strong, cohesive and doing things well,” said the regional president.