EP Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 8:18 p.m.



The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, warned this Wednesday of the urgency of providing resources for the protection of the Mar Menor or in “three months”, with the summer, there will be “another environmental crisis” that will cause the death of fish .

“The reality is that if all the administrations do not act, all of them, especially those with more resources, the Mar Menor will suffer another environmental crisis very soon, in a few weeks,” López Miras predicted in the forum of El Español ‘Wake Up, Spain !’.

The president of the Region of Murcia stressed that with the arrival of summer temperatures will begin to rise and, as daylight hours increase, there will be greater light exposure that will encourage the explosion of chlorophyll.

López Miras pointed out that there will be “fish mortality” if action is not taken, specifically, on the Rambla del Albujón, where he explained that every second 150 liters of water contaminated by nitrates enter. “Either it is cut off now or we will have problems in three months,” he warned.

The Murcian president demanded a more determined intervention from the central government, as, according to him, was applied in the disasters of Aznalcóllar, in Seville, or the Prestige, on the coast of Galicia.

According to López Miras, “nobody understands that in the PERTE of water Murcia did not have priority access.” “For us the Mar Menor is something essential, in the economic field and in the social plan”, in relation to tourism and as a landscape enclave of the Region. “It’s a unique environment that needs everyone’s support,” she asked.