The president of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, stated this Sunday afternoon, after meeting with the relatives of those missing in the fire at the Las Atalayas nightclubs, that “there are no words” to describe “the pain, anguish and despair” of the families affected by this incident.

Miras, visibly moved, indicated to questions from the media that the causes that caused the incident are not yet known, and that the National Police must be given time to carry out their work. Likewise, he commented that 061 had treated 20 people and others in hospitals, without specifying the number, and that currently there is no one admitted.

He thanked all the expressions of support received from outside the Community, which showed that “his heart is with the Region”, and recalled that three days of mourning have been decreed and that this Monday, at 12 noon, there will be a minute of silence in honor of the victims.

The president noted that all the support they need had been made available to the families and that they were going to help the mother of one of the victims who is outside the country to return to Spain. Likewise, he recalled that the Murcia City Council has also offered hotels to those who have nowhere to spend the night.

Finally, he thanked the work carried out by the emergency and health teams who have worked since the early hours of the day to provide this support and in the work of extinguishing the fire and recovering the bodies.